The Best Black Friday Cruise Deals of 2023

The biggest shopping days of the year are fast approaching, and cruise lines are getting in on the action with their annual Black Friday — and in some cases, Cyber Monday, booking promotions. These deals can provide substantial savings to cruisers, with discounted fares and a range of onboard perks.

In this article, Cruise Hive will keep you in the know about savings offered by significant lines such as Royal Caribbean, Virgin Voyages, Seabourn, and others, all designed to make a vacation at sea irresistible.

Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages announced its Black Friday sale begins on November 16, 2023 and continues through the end of the month, offering a substantial 30% discount off cruise fares on all sailings with departures from November 16, 2023 through December 31, 2024.

Valiant Lady Cruise Ship

The four-ship line also is offering onboard bar tab credits of up to $600 (US) on sailings of 7 nights or longer; $300 (US) on cruises of 4 to 6 nights; and $125 (US) on voyages of 3 or fewer nights. Virgin Voyages sails global itineraries and is an adults-only line; ages 18 and up only.

Seabourn

Seabourn, the luxe-brand that sails seven ships in all-suite accommodations, rolled out its promotion, The Black Friday Sail, offering several value-added perks on select 2024 voyages, including aboard its two expedition ships.

Available on cruises booked through November 27, 2023, the line announced shipboard credits up to $2,000 (US) per suite, and a two-category veranda suite upgrade. Also, Seabourn reduced deposit requirements by 50%.

Nearly 400 itineraries are included in the promotion, featuring destinations such as Northern Europe and the Mediterranean, Alaska, Australia, and the polar regions.

Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean’s Black Friday promotions begin on November 9, 2023 and continues through November 24, 2023. Deals are valid on cruises with departure dates from November 13, 2023 to December 31, 2024, although the availability of some offers will vary by ship and itinerary.

Royal Caribbean Black Friday Cruise Deals

Among the deals are 50% discounts on shore excursions, beverage packages, and some onboard activities; up to 55% off internet plans; up to 45% off dining packages; up to 40% off the line’s VIP Pass, and up to 30% off spa treatments.

Also, the line is cutting the price of photo packages by up to 65% and trimming gifts and gear by 45%.

Hurtigruten

Hurtigruten, the Norway-based expedition and adventure line, revealed its Black Friday sale begins on November 17, 2023 and continues to November 30, 2023 for bookings made on its website or by calling the cruise line direct, or through a travel advisor.

Offers include up to 50% off cruise fares on most sailings of the line’s Original Coastal Express and North Cape Express itineraries, on departures between January 1, 2024 and April 31, 2024. Guests who book cruises with departures from May 1, 2024 to March 31, 2025, will receive up to 35% off.

Hurtigruten Cruise

The Black Friday offer is valid on either the full 12-day sailing of Original Coastal Express or the 7-day Northbound and 6-day Southbound itineraries. Also, solo travelers will pay no single supplement on a range of cruises.

Holland America Line

Holland America Line was among the first brands to unveil Black Friday deals this year, offering discounts and perks on more than 800 sailings between 2023 and 2025.

The line’s promotion begins with bookings on November 17, 2023 and runs through December 1, 2023, featuring up to 30% discounts on cruise-only fares to Alaska, the Caribbean, Europe, Australia and New Zealand, Antarctica, and other global destinations.

In Alaska, the discount applies to the cruise portion of the line’s cruisetours, which add land options to Denali and Canada’s Yukon. Holland America earlier this week unveiled its 2025 cruisetours to both destinations.