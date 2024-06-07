Disney’s Lookout Cay Welcomes First Preview Guests

The second Disney Cruise Line (DCL) destination, Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point on the island of Eleuthera, The Bahamas, opened for a preview on June 7, welcoming guests to experience the new retreat ahead of its official debut on June 10, 2024.

The preview was offered to passengers aboard the 83,338-ton, 2,713-guest Disney Magic, sailing a 3-night round-trip preview cruise from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Guests at Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point were treated to a blend of Bahamian culture and Disney magic with a special Junkanoo Celebration parade, music by local Bahamian artists, and beach games hosted by Disney characters in tropical outfits designed by Bahamian fashion designer Theodore Elyett.

Guests at Disney’s Lookout Cay

The Disney Parks Blog revealed that the first visitors arrived at the Goombay Cultural Center to celebrate with Mickey Mouse and friends. They were also treated to a Sun Beach Bash at the Play-Play Pavilion and kid-friendly activities like Goofy’s Good Day Limbo, Pluto’s Pineapple Ring Toss, and Chip ‘n’ Dale’s Water Brigade.

A new original song, “Ery’ting Cool,” produced in collaboration with Walt Disney Imagineering and two Bahamian producers, was also introduced at the Cay, which was designed to offer visitors an authentic Bahamian immersion filled with music, color, and culture.

Bloggers aboard the ship shared images of their arrival, including a first look at Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point’s dock, which was reported to be about a quarter mile in length.

Disney Magic llegó hoy a Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point, le nueva isla privada de @DisneyCruise en las Bahamas. Detalles durante el día y reportaje completo en #Elnuevodia. pic.twitter.com/n4MY0PondC — Travels and Viajes (@raisarivas) June 7, 2024

Constructed to meet government mandates to protect the environment, reports mentioned that Disney Cruise Line is working on solutions for guests who may find it difficult to walk the distance from the ship to the destination’s entrance.

Additional reports reveal the walk from the ship to the family beach is more than 1.5 miles. However, the good news is that only one ship per day will dock at Lighthouse Point to allow guests a better experience when calling on the new destination.

Disney Magic is First to Arrive at Lookout Cay

Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point will welcome its official inaugural visit on June 10 with the arrival of Disney Fantasy sailing out of Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida.

Accommodating up to 4,000 passengers and weighing 129,750 gross tons, the ship will depart Port Canaveral on June 8 and make its first call at the destination before continuing to Nassau, The Bahamas, and visiting Disney Cruise Line’s additional private destination, Castaway Cay. It will return to Lighthouse Point on June 13 before returning to Florida.

Disney Magic, DCL’s oldest ship, will take its first official passengers to Lighthouse Point during a 5-night roundtrip cruise from Fort Lauderdale that sets sail on June 14. The special Vacation Club cruise will also call on the destination twice, as well as visit Castaway Cay.

Throughout the summer Disney Magic and Disney Fantasy will offer an array of cruises varying from 3- to 7 -days that spend a day at the destination, which had been under construction since April 2022.

Disney Cruise Line leaders, the Bahamian Government, and local community members celebrated its competition with a special ceremony on May 30, 2024.