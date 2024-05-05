Disney Unveils Fun Entertainment for New Private Destination

Disney Cruise Line has announced some of the exciting, exclusive entertainment options that away guests at its new private destination, Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point. Bahamian culture and classic Disney fun will infuse all the entertainment options, ensuring that cruisers of all ages have a memorable, enjoyable visit.

The signature entertainment event at Lookout Cay will be Rush! A Junkanoo Celebration – an authentic Junkanoo parade with dancing, drumming, and music. The traditional call of a conch shell will signal the start of the festivities, and performers will lead guests to the Goombay Cultural Center where they can explore even more about this exuberant type of dance and music.

Of course, Mickey and Minnie Mouse – in their new tropical Lookout Cay attire – will join in the festivities that symbolize and bring to live the cultural heartbeat of the Bahamas.

Disney’s Lookout Cay Entertainment

A second highlight event at Lookout Cay will be the Disney Fun in the Sun Beach Bash, a lively and interactive beach party at the Play-Play Pavilion, with all sorts of Disney friends joining in the various activities.

Guests of all ages (and flexibility levels) will be able to show how low they can go with Goofy’s Good Day Limbo, or show off their hand-eye coordination with Pluto’s Pineapple Ring Toss. For the hottest summer days, joining in Chip-n-Dale’s Water Brigade will be a must for keeping cool.

Throughout the party, all-new renditions of favorite Disney tunes will feature distinctive Bahamian sounds, further incorporating local culture into the distinctly Disney vibe.

Touches of local Bahamian culture, art, and influence will be easy to see throughout Looking Cay, creating a unique experience for all guests and helping them feel a fun and memorable connection to the Bahamas.

In addition to these amazing entertainment options, guests to Lookout Cay will also be able to enjoy crystal clear waters, white sand beaches, nature trails, bike rides, snorkeling, hair braiding, private cabanas, youth activities, and so much more.

Of course, if parents and grandparents want some quiet time, they can visit Serenity Bay – the destination’s dedicated adults-only space, for some magical time alone while the youngsters enjoy youth activities and other amazing fun.

Visiting Lookout Cay

Now just weeks from opening, Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point is slated to welcome its first guests on Disney Fantasy‘s June 8, 2024 departure from Port Canaveral. That 7-night sailing will feature two stops at the new destination at the south end of Eleuthera Island, ensuring that guests have plenty of time to enjoy all the new hotspot has to offer.

Throughout the summer, Disney Magic and Disney Fantasy will both be offering itineraries that include calls to Lookout Cay, while Disney Dream will also feature the destination when she begins homeporting from Port Everglades in early November.

Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point

Disney Cruise Line also operates Castaway Cay in the Bahamas, 130 miles (210 kilometers) northwest of Lookout Cay. While the larger Disney ships – Disney Wish and soon-to-debut Disney Treasure – will not be visiting Lookout Cay, both have itineraries offering great visits to Castaway Cay.

Read Also: Disney’s Castaway Cay – What You Need to Know

Other vessels are visiting both private destinations, given Disney guests amazing exclusive experiences to enjoy while they cruise throughout the Bahamas. It should be noted that both destinations are distinct, offering completely different experiences and activities for visitors.

Only Disney Wonder will not be visiting either destination for at least the next year, as she is currently homeported from San Diego for Mexico cruises, and will soon move to Vancouver for the Alaska season. This fall, Disney Wonder will sail from Australia and New Zealand, and she will return to San Diego in March 2025.