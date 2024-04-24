Disney Reveals All Character Outfits for New Private Destination

Disney Cruise Line has revealed a full range of new outfits for Mickey Mouse and friends, crafted specifically for their adventures at the highly anticipated private retreat Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point. The new outfits are infused with the spirit of the local Junkanoo festival.

New Fashion Revealed for Disney Characters at Lookout Cay

Disney Cruise Line (DCL) has unveiled more details about its upcoming private destination, which will open in June. Disney characters at Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point, DCL’s second private destination in the Bahamas, will be dressed head to toe in designs created by notable Bahamian fashion designer, Theodore Elyett.

Drawing heavy inspiration from the lively Junkanoo festival, a vibrant and colorful festival celebrated in the Bahamas between December 26 and New Year’s Day, Mickey and Minnie Mouse and friends will be awash in color.

Each of the eight new looks created for Donald and Daisy Duck, Goofy, Chip and Dale, Pluto, and Mickey and Minnie Mouse is crafted with traditional Junkanoo motifs in mind. They incorporate vivid designs and intricate details like the fringe seen in Goofy’s vest and the raffia pompoms that adorn the dresses.

The outfits capture the essence of the Bahamas and bring out each character’s unique personality. Mickey Mouse, for example, rocks a pair of conch shell-themed shorts, Minnie Mouse carries a chic pineapple purse, Daisy Duck is adorned in an oversized straw hat, and Goofy wears playful socks.

“The inspiration for this collection was to blend the exuberant Bahamian culture with the playful spirit of Disney characters, ensuring they felt on vacation, immersed in island style,” said Elyett. “The ‘Junkanoo Fun in the Sun’ series is a celebration of Bahamian beauty.”

Elyett, who grew up in Nassau, made his runway debut in 1998 with fashion he designed at just 13 years old. His love of design was fostered early as his mother owned a sewing factory. His designs have graced contestants of Miss Bahamas and Miss Bahamas Universe.

Lookout Cay’s Heavy Bahamian Influence

Located on Eleuthera, southeast of Disney’s first private island destination, Castaway Cay, Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point will offer a new shared experience with the local community.

Promising an array of attractions, from serene adult-only beaches and scenic hiking opportunities to family-friendly beaches and interactive water zones for children, the destination is tailored to various travelers.

One of the highlights revealed earlier in the year is the Mabrika Cove Cabanas. These vibrant beachside retreats, also designed by a local Bahamian artist, are positioned to greet guests as they arrive, with “Mabrika” meaning “welcome” in the language of the indigenous people of the Bahamas, the Taino. The cabanas will be available for families to rent, providing a comfortable base for a day at the beach.

In addition, an open pavilion at Goombay Cultural Center will again be surrounded by bright colors and a Junkanoo-inspired arch celebrating traditional Bahamian songs, dancing, and drumbeats.

Disney also unveiled first-look images of True-True Too BBQ, a dining spot providing true Bahamian-style BBQ beneath the shade of a seashell-inspired pavilion. Tram stops will also celebrate Bahamian culture with more bright colors and special elements.

Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point

Even the retail space will be heavily Bahamian-influenced. In Treasures of Eleuthera, locally made souvenirs, art, and handiwork will be available for purchase, supporting the residents of Eleuthera.

Guests will first be able to visit Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point during a special 3-night preview cruise on Disney Magic, embarking from Fort Lauderdale’s Port Everglades on June 6, 2024. The ship will continue to offer 3- to 5-night itineraries throughout the season, with longer voyages also calling on Castaway Cay.

Following the preview, Disney Fantasy will host the official inaugural sailing on June 8, a 7-night voyage that includes visits to the private destination and stops at Castaway Cay and Nassau.

Additionally, Disney Dream will visit the new destination during her transatlantic return from Europe, stopping at Lookout Cay on November 1.