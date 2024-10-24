Disney Treasure Delivered Early, Set to Begin Cruises

The wait is almost over! Disney Cruise Line has just received its newest ship, Disney Treasure – ahead of schedule – and soon will be setting off on her maiden voyage.

Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany, delivered the new 144,000-gross-ton Disney Treasure to the cruise line on October 24, 2024, six days earlier than planned! It’s less than two years since its steel was first cut in January 2023 and less than a month after the vessel successfully completed its sea trials in the North Sea.

Ahead of the sea trials, Disney Treasure navigated the narrow and winding Ems River from the shipyard in Papenburg to the North Sea, managing the tight conditions and maneuvering without issue and marking another key milestone before delivery.

Disney Signature Experiences President Thomas Mazloum and Captain Marco Nogara received the ship during the handover ceremony from Meyer Werft CEO Bernd Eikens and Managing Director Bernard Meyer.

“We are very happy to hand over the Disney Treasure to Disney Cruise Line today,” said Eikens. “She is the newest milestone in our longstanding partnership and everyone at Meyer Werft has put a lot of effort and passion into Disney Treasure.”

Malzoum echoed the statement, saying, “We’re incredibly thankful for our work with Meyer Werft and look forward to our bright future together as we continue to expand the Disney Cruise Line fleet.”

Bringing New Themed Experiences and Magic to the High Seas

Disney Treasure, which will be homeported in Port Canaveral, Florida, near Disney World Resort in Orlando, is slated to begin her maiden voyage on December 21, 2024, to the Eastern Caribbean, spending her first holiday enjoying calls in the British and US Virgin Islands and Disney Cruise Line’s private destination, Castaway Cay.

Disney Treasure handed over to Disney Cruise Line (Photo Credit: Meyer Werft)

As the second ship in the Triton Class, the 4,000-passenger ship, like each ship in the fleet, is designed to immerse guests in Disney’s stories and characters, with a new theatrical dining experience providing themed meals with performances that bring the Pixar film “Coco” to life, and a brand-new Broadway-style adaptation of “Moana.”

In addition to its themed entertainment, the ship is introducing a signature song as part of its debut and features an “Aladdin”-themed bow design along with a Grand Hall atrium that resembles the film’s palatial city of Agrabah.

Guests will get a sneak peek at the entertainment during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, where Disney Cruise Line’s float will spotlight its newest vessel ahead of her official debut.

Additionally, the ship will offer kids and adults plenty of adventures with a reimagined AquaMouse waterslide/rollercoaster, a “Toy Story”-inspired splash zone, and multiple swimming pools.

Disney Treasure River Ems Conveyance

The vessel will also offer more than 1,200 staterooms with designs centered around the animated films “Aladdin,” “Up,” “Encanto,” and “Pocahontas,” as well as royal suites with features showcasing “The Lion King,” “The Jungle Book,” and “Aladdin.”

Of course, Disney Treasure’s dining, lounges, and bars will also feature a number of familiar characters and themes Imagineers are renowned for creating.

Read Also: Disney’s Castaway Cay, Bahamas: What You Need to Know

“The Disney Treasure is yet another example of how we’re bringing the magic of Disney to more fans than ever before – and today, we are one step closer to debuting this spectacular ship to the world,” Mazloum said.

As the latest addition to the cruise line’s fleet – and the fifth Disney ship built by Meyer Werft – Disney Treasure will soon be joined by a third Triton-class vessel, Disney Destiny, which is currently under construction in Papenburg and set for delivery in 2025.

Four more Disney ships are scheduled to be constructed at Meyer Werft between 2027 and 2031.