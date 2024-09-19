New Disney Cruise Ship Completes Complex Milestone

Disney Treasure has just surpassed another major milestone in her journey to completion.

On September 18, 2024, the third of the Triton-class vessels officially left Meyer Werft Shipyard – which is no easy feat.

The popular shipyard, which is located in Papenburg, Germany, is positioned inland order to avoid the worst of the storms that batter the North Sea. However, this means that the process of transporting new cruise ships from the shipyard to the ocean can be rather complicated.

Like the cruise ships that came before her, Disney Treasure was conveyed to the open ocean along the narrow Ems River. The 4,000-passenger made the 20-mile journey backwards while being towed by a tugboat.

Locals lined the river banks to cheer on the ship as she navigated the twists and turns throughout the tight waterway.

But now that she’s successfully made it to the ocean, the adventure-themed ship will undergo her sea trials over the next few days.

Captain Marco Nogara, who has sailed for Disney Cruise Line since 2010 as the captain of Disney Wonder, Disney Magic, and Disney Fantasy, will also come onboard his latest charge to oversee the sea trials.

“During the next few days, the ship will go through a series of rigorous tests, known as sea trials. The captain of the Disney Treasure, Captain Marco, will step onboard to help oversee the trials and ensure the Disney Treasure is ready for its upcoming transatlantic journey,” the cruise line wrote in an update.

The sea trials are a complex process that all new vessels must pass in order to enter service. Over the course of several days, the new ship will be put through various challenges that will test her onboard safety features, maneuverability, steering, navigation, propulsion, and speed.

While the 144,000-gross ton ship is expected to pass the coming tests with flying colors, there could be potential delays in her launch if she fails any of the components depending on what would be required in order to fix the issue and retest.

Disney Treasure’s Inaugural Season is Almost Here

Disney’s next ship is due to embark on her Maiden Voyage on Saturday, December 21, 2024 – just in time to celebrate her first Christmas at sea.

The historic 7-night Eastern Caribbean sailing will call on Tortola, British Virgin Islands; St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands; and Castaway Cay, the cruise line’s original private island destination in the Bahamas.

She will then spend her first years at sea alternating between week-long Eastern and Western Caribbean sailings – which she is currently scheduled to do through May 30, 2026. The family-forward cruise line has not released new itineraries beyond this date.

Disney Treasure River Ems Conveyance

Soon after Disney Treasure passes her sea trials, Disney’s next ship will embark on a transatlantic voyage to sail to her first homeport, Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida, so she is in place for her inaugural voyage.

Some of her 1,555 crew members are likely already onboard to assist Captain Marco with the sea trials, particularly those who have roles related to steering, navigation, and engine maintenance.

The remaining crew – or cast members as Disney calls them – will also be joining the ship in the coming weeks to months.

The cruise line will likely stagger the new arrivals to make the intake process go smoothly – bringing crew members who are essential for the transatlantic journey onboard in Germany first.

Other employees, such as kids’ club counselors, performers, and housekeepers, won’t be needed right away and can join the ship closer to the maiden voyage.