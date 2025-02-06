Disney Reveals 2026 Summer Lineup Featuring New Ships

Eager fans of Disney Cruise Line will be more excited than ever now that the cruise line has revealed its plans for 2026.

As the cruise line prepares to increase its fleet to eight ships, cruisers will have more ways to visit ports from Alaska to the Caribbean and from Europe to the Far East.

Sure, Disney will keep fan favorites but it’s also promising a few new ports to uncover while sailing with Mickey, Minnie, and friends.

“Every flavor of vacation awaits Disney Cruise Line guests in summer 2026, from the pristine shorelines of Alaska to charming cobblestone streets in the British Isles,” said the cruise line.

“Each voyage will also include the signature entertainment, world-class dining, and unparalleled service that distinguishes every Disney Cruise Line vacation,” it continued.

The 2026 season marks notable expansions, including the deployment of the 2,713-passenger Disney Magic to Alaska for the first time, joining the also 2,713-guest Disney Wonder.

The ships will start their journeys from Vancouver, British Colombia, on May 16, exploring ports like Skagway, Juneau, and Ketchikan.

Meanwhile, Disney Dream will continue to spearhead the cruise line’s European ventures following a transatlantic crossing from Ft. Lauderdale to Barcelona from May 2 to 16, 2026.

The 2,500-passenger vessel will then navigate the Mediterranean with stops in Greece, Italy, Malta, Croatia, France, and Spain, with its first-ever visit to Cagliari, Sardinia, before tackling northern Europe from Southampton, England, to visit Norway and Denmark.

For those seeking a tropical getaway, Disney Cruise Line will continue to offer multiple options departing from Port Canaveral and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, including voyages on the brand-new Disney Destiny, carrying up to 4,000 guests.

These include shorter cruises with visits to Disney’s exclusive islands, Castaway Cay and Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point, as well as longer voyages across the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

The itineraries will also be available on the 2,500-passenger Disney Fantasy and Disney Wish along with the 4,000-guest Disney Treasure, currently the newest ship sailing with Mickey on its double smokestack.

Disney Cruise Line Summer 2026 Itineraries (Photo Credit: Disney Cruise Line)

In Asia, the newly introduced 6,700-guest Disney Adventure, which debuts in December 2025 as the cruise line’s first Asian-based vessel, will provide 3- and 4-night sailings from Singapore beginning April 6, 2026.

Disney Cruise Line Castaway Club members will have early access to 2026 bookings beginning February 10, 2025, with the general public able to book starting on February 17.

Expanding Its Fleet

The new destinations and expanded locations available on Disney Cruise Line in 2026 follow the company’s growing phase.

Besides introducing Disney Treasure to the world in December 2024, Disney Destiny and Disney Adventure will join the fun at the end of 2025 when construction is complete at the Meyer Werft and MV Werften shipyards in Germany.

All three new ships are filled with Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel film characters, themes, and attractions, including exclusive Broadway-style shows like “Moana” on Disney Treasure, “Disney Hercules” on Disney Destiny, and “Remember” on Disney Adventure.

One-of-a-kind offerings include the first Coco- and Lion King-inspired theatrical dining experiences on Disney Treasure and Disney Destiny, with much excitement about Disney Adventure’s yet-to-be-announced offering.

In 2027, an unnamed sister ship to Wish-class Wish, Treasure, and Destiny will also able added. The cruise line is set to expand its fleet to 13 ships by 2031.