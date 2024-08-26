Disney Cruise Line Details Maiden Voyage of New Ship

Disney Cruise Line (DCL) has revealed its new ship, Disney Destiny, will embark on its maiden voyage on November 20, 2025, from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The ship will join Disney Dream and Disney Magic in departures from the cruise line’s “Finding Nemo”-themed terminal.

The initial 4-night cruise will include stops at the cruise line’s private destinations in the Bahamas, Disney Castaway Cay and Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.

Disney Destiny will then begin to offer a series of 4- and 5-night cruises to the Bahamas and the Western Caribbean. Depending on the length of the cruise, itineraries may visit both DCL private destinations, Castaway Cay or Lookout Cay, and, at minimum, one or the other.

Additional itinerary calls include Nassau, Bahamas, and Cozumel, Mexico. Again, longer voyages will visit both ports.

Among the ship’s highlights will be the Cask and Cannon pub, inspired by the “Pirates of the Caribbean” theme. In new details revealed about the pub, the venue will feature an extensive selection of rare and specialty rums and custom-brewed beers straight from the barrel.

Surrounded by pirate-themed “artifacts” as décor, guests can expect unique treats, such as libations served from a treasure chest.

The pirate pub coincides with the ship’s Heroes and Villains theme, which will create an immersive experience throughout the ship, from staterooms to dining venues to entertainment offerings.

Disney Destiny Pirates Pub

“The Disney Destiny will celebrate our most legendary Disney stories and characters, bringing them to life in new and exciting ways exclusively for Disney Cruise Line guests,” said Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager, Disney Cruise Line.

General bookings for the inaugural season will open on September 12, 2024. Members of DCL’s loyalty Castaway Club will have access to early booking beginning September 6, 2024.

Destiny’s Heroes and Villains Theme

Disney Destiny, a Triton-class vessel that recently completed its float out at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany, will span approximately 140,000 gross tons and accommodate around 4,000 passengers at maximum capacity.

The ship will debut a range of new shows and experiences, including “Pride Lands: Feast of the Lion King.” This distinctive dining experience will blend dining with theatrical elements to bring Disney’s “The Lion King” to life with live performances of music from the beloved film.

The ship will also feature “Disney Hercules,” a Broadway-style production that reimagines the animated film.

In addition to the Cask and Cannon Pub, guests will be able to imbibe in the stylish De Vil’s piano lounge and The Sanctum lounge. Themed around Disney’s Cruella de Vil and Marvel’s Doctor Strange, respectively, the spaces will feature themed cocktails and an atmosphere representing the popular movies.

For a sweet touch, passengers can also visit Edna Á La Mode Steers for a selection of confectioneries inspired by Pixar’s “The Incredibles.”

Disney Destiny Verandah Stateroom (Photo Credit: Disney Cruise Line)

Additionally, Disney Destiny will offer a range of Heroes and Villains-inspired staterooms. The new accommodations will feature custom artwork and décor inspired by characters and stories, including Mickey Mouse and Disney Princesses.

The ship will also offer luxurious suites, such as the Superhero Suite, with décor inspired by Marvel superheroes like Black Panther and Spider-Man. For those preferring a more dramatic aesthetic, villain-inspired rooms will feature darker color schemes and décor elements.

Disney Destiny will follow DCL’s Disney Treasure as the cruise line continues to expand from six vessels to nine by the end of 2025. Also being built at Meyer Werft, Disney Treasure is set to launch in December 2024, from Port Canaveral, Florida.

The 208,000-gross-ton Disney Adventure will round out the trio of themed ships when it launches in Singapore in 2025.