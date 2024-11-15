Disney Introduces Community Initiative to Launch With New Ship

As with most cruise ships, Disney Treasure will bring a wave of revenue and business to support the local economy at every port of call she visits.

However, the second of Disney’s Triton-class ships will make an extra big difference when she enters service on December 21, 2024. This is because the new ship will debut with a new community initiative that has been aptly named “Treasure Tomorrow.”

The news was announced during a traditional plaque and key exchange on November 13, 2024 – which is done to commemorate a ship’s inaugural visit to a new destination – at her first homeport of Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida.

The purpose of this program is to inspire local youth by offering opportunities to explore careers in the maritime industry, hospitality industry, tourism, and entertainment. It will also fund and support a variety of community-building efforts.

“What better way to celebrate the Disney Treasure joining our growing fleet than with the launch of our ‘Treasure Tomorrow’ program,” said Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager, Disney Cruise Line.

“This was created to inspire students in our homeport communities across Florida, The Bahamas and throughout the Caribbean to discover a variety of exciting career paths and gain the tools to pursue their dreams,” Siskie continued.

The initiative will start close to home for the 4,000-guest ship – which has partnered with Florida’s Canaveral Port Authority and Brevard County to bring the cause to Orlando and the surrounding areas.

Through the program, local youth will be invited to tour the next addition to the Disney fleet. During their visit, kids will meet with crew members in different roles to learn about a variety of careers at sea.

In Florida and in other destinations, the program will largely be facilitated by volunteers from among the ship’s 1,555 crew members – or cast members as Disney likes to call them.

“Treasure Tomorrow” to Make Waves During Port Calls

Disney Treasure’s inaugural season will be spent alternating between 7-night Western and Eastern Caribbean itineraries – which will begin with her maiden voyage in December and continue until at least May of 2026.

Along the way, the 144,000-gross ton ship will call on popular ports of call like George Town, Grand Cayman; Cozumel, Mexico; Falmouth, Jamaica; Castaway Cay, Bahamas (the cruise line’s original private island destination), and more.

Luckily for residents who live in these ports, Disney Cruise Line already has plans to bring the “Treasure Tomorrow” program to their shores.

Disney Treasure Docked in Port Canaveral, Florida (Photo Credit: Disney)

First, the family-friendly cruise line will be introducing new Junior Achievement Programs to Falmouth, Jamaica; the US Virgin Islands, Grand Cayman, and Abaco (Bahamas) – the purpose of which is to inspire a new generation of storytellers and innovators.

In St. Thomas, which is considered the gateway isle of the US Virgin Islands, Disney has partnered with the School Kids in the Park (SKIP) program to teach kids about marine biology and conservation – with a focus on coral reefs, native plants, and sea turtles.

Last but not least, the cruise line has partnered with the Youth Empowerment Project and the Learning, Earning, and Achieving Dreams (LEAD) program to bring high school students in Tortola a unique chance to explore leadership roles within the hospitality industry.

With several weeks still to go, the anticipation is building for Disney Treasure’s official launch – especially as the cruise line keeps sharing exciting new details about the young ship and the good she will do for the communities she visits.

Next up on the DCL ship’s preparing-to-sail agenda will be her official christening and naming ceremony, which will take place in New York City on November 19, 2024.