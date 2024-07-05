Disney Shares Construction Update on Upcoming New Cruise Ship

While Disney Cruise Line has been quick to share details about all the new offerings and amenities that will come when Disney Treasure debuts at the end of 2024, it’s been more than a month since the family friendly cruise line has released a construction update on the new build.

But on July 5, 2024, Disney released first-look photos of decks 11 and 12, which will eventually be home to endless water-filled fun.

Once completed, the second Wish-class ship will boast six different pools, of which the foundations have now been laid.

Disney Treasure at Meyer Werft Shipyard

The installation of Funnel Vision and the Funnel Vision stage—a hallmark of all Disney ships—is also in progress.

As on the older DCL ships, the jumbo LED screen will be placed on one of the ship’s funnels for events and movie screenings, located just above the Funnel Vision Stage that is used for performances, such as the Sail Away Celebration, and other onboard activities.

Perhaps most exciting is that the new construction photos unveil a first look at the AquaMouse attraction, which is a 760-foot long waterslide and roller coaster in one.

The ride first debuted on Disney Wish, where it made waves for doubling as a waterslide and becoming the first ever Disney theme park-esque attraction at sea—complete with an in-ride show.

The AquaMouse onboard Disney Treasure will take guests on a whole new tubular adventure, which has been titled “The Curse of the Golden Egg,” transporting guests from their two-person rafts to a mysterious temple while at sea.

With the 4,000-passenger vessel’s maiden voyage scheduled for December 21, 2024, which is now just under 6 months away, the new cruise ship will likely be meeting many more construction milestones quite rapidly.

What’s Next For Disney Treasure?

The next cruise ship to join Disney’s growing fleet has been under construction in Germany at the Meyer Werft Shipyard since January of 2023 – and a lot of progress has been made in a relatively short period of time.

In the past year, construction crews have assembled the 144,000 gross-ton ship using large, steel blocks, which are cut into segments – as most modern cruise ships are built these days.

The steel-cutting ceremony occurred on January 19, 2023, followed by the keel laying on March 30, 2023.

The bridge block, which is the onboard hub for navigation and control, was added on June 26. And at the end of the year, on December 5, 2023, the cruise ship received the iconic funnels that help identify Disney’s fleet.

Disney Treasure Cruise Ship

As of December 18, 2023, the cruise line indicated that the structural construction of the new vessel was complete – allowing crews to progress into building out the amenities onboard and perfecting the design elements.

While Disney’s second LNG-powered ship will still be spending some time in dry dock as the final phase of construction is completed, she will likely start moving toward some key milestones in the coming weeks to months.

One of the major upcoming events will be the float out. While Disney Treasure has already floated within the Meyer Werft Shipyard to make room for her younger sister, Disney Destiny, this wasn’t a traditional float out ceremony.

The real float out occurs with a special ceremony when the ship leaves dry dock and officially touches the ocean for the first time.

At this particular shipyard, this will also include a river conveyance where the vessel has to travel about 20 miles down the narrow Ems River, usually backwards, in order to reach the ocean. Meyer Werft is located further inland than what may be the norm in order to avoid the brunt of storms from the North Sea, necessitating this process.

Once the float out is complete, Disney’s newest ship will undergo her sea trials to make sure she is fit to carry passengers, officially be handed over to the cruise line, and will be joined by approximately 1,555 crew members closer to when she enters service.

She will embark on her maiden voyage – a 7-night Eastern Caribbean sailing from Port Canaveral, Florida – on December 21, 2024.