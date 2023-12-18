Disney Cruise Line Makes a Change for Youth Spaces

Disney Cruise Line has notified booked guests of upcoming changes for the youth activity spaces onboard its ships, changing which young guests will be entertained in which facilities.

This change will permit the cruise line to revise activities for each age group to be more appropriate and engaging for young cruisers on every Disney cruise ship.

Disney Youth Age Ranges Revised

Disney Cruise Line is well known for its spectacular youth programs and experiences for all ages onboard. Now, the cruise line is revising the age ranges for its youth programs to better offer great activities young cruisers will enjoy.

Booked guests received an email with notification of the changes so they can be aware of which programs their children will be participating in during their upcoming cruises.

“Based on Guest feedback, and to enhance the youth activities experience for our youngest and tween guests, we are updating the age range for Disney’s Oceaneer Club and Disney’s Oceaneer Lab,” the email read.

Now, young cruises between ages 3 and 10 will participate in the two programs. Previously, the age range was 3-12 years old. Guests ages 11-14 years old will enjoy Edge, while teens ages 14-17 will have their own space at Vibe.

Oceaneer Lab

These changes will take effect for all sailings that depart on or after Thursday, December 21, 2023. If a cruise is already in progress on that date, however, the age ranges will not change until the ship’s next sailing.

Read Also: Disney Cruise Line Unveils Early 2025 Voyages

Parents should note that during Open House times – which are published in the onboard daily newsletters and may vary for each sailing – guests of all ages are welcome in all youth activity spaces, regardless of the aforementioned age divisions. This is a great time for families to enjoy the spaces together and can be a chance for kids to check out other spaces they may be able to enjoy in future cruises.

Registration No Longer Required

In addition to the age range adjustments, guests with children who are 11 or 12 years old will not need to register for youth activities as part of their online check-in before setting sail.

If guests have already completed that registration for upcoming cruises, there is no need to adjust the check-in, but the children will attend Edge rather than the Oceaneer Club or Oceaneer Lab. If passengers are 10 years old or younger, the online youth activities registration should still be completed.

Oceaneer Lab

Parents should note that it is the child’s age at the time of embarkation that is used for registration. If a child is celebrating a birthday onboard, their age at embarkation is still figured for registration purposes.

“We appreciate you sailing with us and look forward to creating magical memories at sea for your family,” the email concludes.

Youth Programs Onboard

Disney Cruise Line’s youth programs offer age-appropriate activities for young cruisers, with great options for all ages.

The Oceaneer Club features fun interactions with favorite Disney characters and interactive play with different themes. Each Disney cruise ship offers unique experiences, ensuring that all youngsters have a fabulous time on their cruise. The Oceaneer Lab offers educational and creative experiments and workshops to keep kids entertained and engaged.

Edge is a dedicated “tween” space for cruisers on the edge of teenagerhood offering games, movies, creative activities, and high tech fun sure to appeal to all travelers at this sometimes challenging age. Trivia contests, physical challenges, DJ lessons, dance floors, photo booths, and more are all part of the fun.

Read Also: How Much is a Disney Cruise?

Vibe is the cruise line’s dedicated teen space, offering great activities for teenagers to connect with each other, including dance parties, karaoke, a high-tech media room, board games, movie spaces, sundecks, and more.

Exact activities and youth venues onboard vary from ship to ship, and may also change for holiday offerings or on different itineraries to connect young cruisers to the fun destinations they will explore on their cruise.