Disney Cruise Line Unveils Early 2025 Voyages

Disney Cruise Line revealed a slew of itineraries its six ships will sail in early 2025, with five vessels, including the upcoming new-build, Disney Treasure, offering Caribbean and Bahamas voyages from Florida ports. The fifth will be based on the US West Coast, sailing Mexican Riviera and Baja Peninsula itineraries.

Itineraries Will Feature Two Private Destinations

A series of Disney Cruise Line sailings in 2025, to the Caribbean and Bahamas, plus voyages to Mexico, will open for sale on November 6, 2023, offering guests the opportunity to experience the line’s newest ship, Disney Treasure, and its second private destination, Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.

The cruise line’s Lighthouse Point development, set to open in summer 2024, will be located on Eleuthera, Bahamas, and be a featured call on many sailings. The 700-acre beach retreat will highlight authentic Bahamian culture. The private destination will join Disney Cruise Line’s existing private island experience, Castaway Cay, also in the Bahamas.

Rendering Courtesy: Disney Cruise Line

Disney Treasure, Disney Fantasy, and Disney Wish will homeport at Port Canaveral, Florida, while Disney Dream and Disney Magic will be based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Disney Wonder will sail from San Diego.

Disney Cruise Line’s Disney Treasure, scheduled to sail her maiden voyage on December 21, 2024, will offer 7-night cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean. The 4,000-guest ship, now under construction at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany, will call at Tortola, BVI, Disney Castaway Cay, and either San Juan, Puerto Rico, or St. Thomas on her Eastern Caribbean cruises.

Disney Treasure Cruise Ship

Western Caribbean itineraries aboard Disney Treasure will visit Falmouth, Jamaica, Grand Cayman, and Cozumel, Mexico. Onboard the new-build, guests will find several new experiences and venues, all designed with an adventure theme.

Disney Fantasy, Disney Wish, and Disney Dream, all with capacity for 4,000 guests, and the 2,500-guest Disney Magic will operate 3- to 5-night cruises from their Florida homeports, with calls at either Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point or Castaway Cay. Each of the ships will sail at least one special voyage that calls at both of the private destinations.

Disney Magic to Sail Short Series From Texas

Prior to her deployment to Fort Lauderdale, Disney Magic will spend January to March sailing from Galveston, Texas. Port calls will feature Progreso and Cozumel, Mexico, and Grand Cayman.

The ship also will operate one 7-night cruise in April, from Galveston to San Juan, Puerto Rico, calling at both of Disney Cruise Line’s private destinations.

Disney Cruise Line Ship (Photo Credit: Felix Mizioznikov / Shutterstock)

After that series, Disney Magic will sail 3- and 4-night cruises from Fort Lauderdale, then shift to Port Canaveral, operating 4- and 5-night cruises to Nassau, Bahamas, and visiting at least one of the cruise line’s private destinations.

Disney Wonder to Homeport on US West Coast

Disney Wonder’s seasonal deployment in Australia and New Zealand will end in early 2025, with the ship sailing a 15-night voyage from Sydney to Honolulu, Hawaii, on February 10, 2025. The sailing will call at ports in New Caledonia, Fiji, American Samoa, and the Hawaiian Islands.

Two more special voyages will follow, including a 9-night sailing from Honolulu to Vancouver, British Columbia, on February 24, 2025, featuring two days at Kahului, on Maui, plus a stop in Hilo, on the Big Island of Hawaii.

Disney Wonder will then sail a 5-night cruise from Vancouver to sunny Southern California, where she will homeport at San Diego. A series of 3- to 7-night Mexican Riviera and Baja Peninsula cruises will be offered starting in March 2025.