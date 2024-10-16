Cruise Ship Guest Arrested for Altercation With Fellow Passenger

A recent sailing onboard MSC Seascape got off to a rocky start for a few of the passengers onboard.

Only one day after the EVO-class cruise ship set sail from Florida’s PortMiami, on October 5, 2024, Kelli Lyn Ryan and her son, Dylan Ryan, allegedly entered into a heated altercation with an elderly passenger.

The incident took place around 9:30 p.m. ship time on Sunday, October 6, in the Chora Theater, which is a two-deck theater that serves as the vessel’s primary entertainment venue.

In unreleased surveillance footage, Kelli Lyn, who is a 49-year-old mother, can reportedly be seen slapping an elderly guest. According to the ship’s deputy chief of security, her son, Dylan, then struck the victim multiple times – which was also captured on video.

It’s unclear what led to the alleged attack – with some details being kept confidential to protect the privacy of the victim and their travel companions.

In response to the incident, Dylan was removed from the cruise ship at the first port of call – which took place at Falmouth, Jamaica, on October 7.

Kelli Lyn was able to remain onboard for the rest of the week-long sailing, which called on Grand Cayman Island, George Town Harbour; Cozumel, Mexico; and MSC Ocean Cay, the cruise line’s private island destination in the Bahamas.

However, per a report from local news outlet WPLG (Local 10), Kelli Lyn was arrested on a charge of battery on a person 65 or older when the 5,877-passenger ship next returned to PortMiami on October 12, 2024.

While an arrest report was filled out and a mugshot was taken, Kelli Lyn was no longer listed in the online jail database as of Monday, October 14.

It’s unclear what next steps may be taken against her legally, and if she is still in Florida or if she has returned to her home in Huntsville, Alabama.

Is Violence an Issue on Cruise Ships?

With thousands of people from different backgrounds brought together in a confined space, and sometimes consuming a little too much alcohol, tensions can occasionally run high and disagreements arise.

As recently as August of this year, the security team onboard MSC Seashore got an opportunity to put their skills to the test in another altercation – which ironically, took place in the onboard theater.

Security had to remove a likely intoxicated woman who tried to confront comedian Robert L. Hines after she became offended during his R-rated performance. Per witness accounts, the upset passenger allegedly threw her drink on Hines, which is legally considered assault.

Photo Credit: Roman Belogorodov / Shutterstock

Carnival Cruise Line in particular also has a bad reputation for fighting. Most recently, several passengers were banned in July after 10 to 15 guests engaged in a physical fight in line for the buffer during a sailing onboard Carnival Paradise.

That said, fights and violence are really not a common occurrence on most cruise ships. In face, millions of cruisers sail peacefully with one another each year.

But when brawls do occur, they often make headlines and get talked about – which makes the violence seem more prolific than it really is.

Even so, the cruise lines are always prepared to neutralize any possibility of violence. Indeed, cruise ships are equipped with their own security teams who are specially trained to resolve these alterations as quickly and as safely as possible.

Most public areas are also constantly being monitored by the crew members and video surveillance – allowing the security team to have a pretty good idea of what is happening on the ship at all times.

While the goal may be to simply separate the brawling passengers, most cruise ships are also equipped with a small jail, known as a brig or holding cell, for more serious offenders – so that anyone who might be a threat isn’t allowed to mingle with the rest of the guests.

But whether the guests get sent to the brig or not, the cruise lines typically take a zero-tolerance stance against fighting. Consequences are dolled out on a case-by-case basis, but could include fines, loss of privileges, early disembarkation, or even a life-time ban.