Passenger in Coma After Collapsing Mid-Cruise Needs Transport Home

For one Carnival passenger, the trip of a lifetime has become the fight of her life. Shenae Monique Turner, a 47-year-old woman from Norfolk, Virginia, was enjoying her time on an undisclosed Carnival ship when she began to fall ill on July 7, 2024.

Her initial symptoms included numbness in her lower extremities, chest pains, and difficulty breathing. Eventually, she suffered two seizures and cardiac arrest.

Thanks to quick action taken by Carnival’s onboard medical team, the woman is still alive – and is in a medically induced coma in Florida’s Tampa General Hospital.

Shenae Monique Turner & Demontae Turner

Hopefully, Shenae will be able to make a full recovery. Her adult son, Demontae Turner, told local news outlet Bloom Tampa Bay (part of WFLA) that she has devoted her life to helping others, and still has dreams to accomplish, such as starting an organization that finds homes for animals by placing them with individuals in need.

Thanks to the Carnival Cruise Line team’s efforts and efficiency, the Virginian is now stable in the hospital and may have a chance at overcoming her ailments – although she is still considered to be in critical condition.

Her official diagnosis and related prognosis remain unclear.

This isn’t the first time that Carnival’s quick actions may have saved a life, either.

As recently as May 4, 2024, crew members onboard Carnival Venezia collaborated with the U.S. Coast Guard to successfully complete a long-range airlift mission while the Vista-class vessel was approximately 350 nautical miles off the eastern coast of the United States.

The ailing patient who needed the rescue was successfully transported to a hospital in time to receive proper care.

Ailing Passenger Is Stuck In Tampa

Due to the costs of medical transportation, Shenae is stranded in the hospital in Tampa, Florida – although her son desperately wants to bring her home.

Tampa is approximately 809 miles from her family in Norfolk, Virginia, making this unfortunate situation extra difficult.

According to a GoFundMe campaign started by Demontae, it will cost $33,700 in order to fly his mother back to Norfolk and then transport her to the hospital via ambulance – none of which is covered by insurance.

He’s tried reaching out to organizations like the American Red Cross to secure the necessary funds, but so far has been unsuccessful. So far, the GoFundMe has raised $2,945, which leaves $30,755 to go until the family reaches their goal.

Port Tampa Bay Cruise Terminal 2 (Photo Credit: Feng Cheng)

“Think of if it was your mother. Wouldn’t you do everything in your power to save her, to hear her voice, her laugh, to feel the warmth of her hugs and love? She is all that I have and my light in this dark world,” Demontae said in a passionate plea to Bloom Tampa Bay.

“She has impacted countless lives with her vibrant personality and loving nature. Please help me bring her home and surround her with her loved ones,” Demontae continued.

Indeed, special medical transports for severely ill patients can come with a hefty price tag, largely because of the specialized staff and equipment required to ensure the person makes it to their destination safely.

Even earlier this year, a 54-year old American named Loretta Cox became stranded after she fell ill on her Carnival cruise and had to seek emergency care from a hospital in the Dominican Republic.

According to the family, it would cost approximately $28,000 to bring Cox back to the U.S., with each day in the Caribbean hospital racking up an additional $4,000 that wasn’t covered by insurance.

The Georgia grandmother did eventually make it back to the United States, where her condition was listed as stable.