Costco Revealed it Sold a 150-Day World Cruise for $293K

You always knew you could get anything you needed at Costco, but the company recently revealed even luxury around-the-world cruises are sold through the big box retailer.

During an earnings call on December 12, 2024, Costco’s Chief Financial Officer Gary Millerchip shared that the company sold a $293,000, 150-day, around-the-world cruise through its Costco Travel services.

This specialty side of Costco offers cruises, vacation packages, and rental cars to its members.

While revealing fun facts about the travel business, including that Costco Travel “sold enough rental cars to fill every US Costco parking spot 8.5 times,” Millerchip dropped the bombshell sale.

“Our largest cruise booking last year was a 150-day around-the-world cruise starting from Fort Lauderdale and making stops in places like the Galapagos and Easter Islands,” he said.

“The total price was $293,000 for two in the Owner’s Suite cabin and added values on the booking included a shipboard credit of $13,000 and a Costco shop card worth $25,000,” he continued.

Costco, a membership-based warehouse club offering goods and services at discounted prices, charges $65 to $130 annually for its memberships, contributing to $1.17 billion in revenue through 138.8 million cardholders. The company generated $62.15 billion in total revenue in its first quarter.

High Demand for World Cruises

While Costco’s CFO did not disclose which cruise line operated the high-end voyage, several cruise lines offer world cruises to exotic destinations, many of which will begin new routes in January 2025.

And surprisingly – or not, considering if you’re going to sail around the world, you should do it in the largest suite possible – suites are the first to sell out.

For example, passengers can sail from Fort Lauderdale on a 124-day Grand World Voyage with Holland America Line on January 4, 2025. Its sailing aboard the 82,305-gross-ton Zuiderdam will visit 32 countries and features destinations like Machu Picchu, Easter Island, and the Great Barrier Reef.

Its largest offerings are Neptune Suites, offering a separate bedroom and living area. Guests in the Neptune Suites have exclusive lounge access, priority services, premium in-room amenities, exclusive dining options, and special invitations.

The suites on the world cruise are sold out. They also cost nearly $160,000 per person.

Or, consider the 116-night sailing aboard MSC Cruises’ 95,128-gross-ton MSC Magnifica, also leaving on January 4. This voyage from Civitavecchia (Rome) will visit 50 ports across 21 countries.

Sydney (Photo Credit: Majonit)

Its most expensive suites are its Royal Suites in the MSC Yacht Club, which also features separate sleeping and living areas with exclusive perks like 24-hour butler service. Balcony cabins can cost around $4,100 a night for two people.

But these world cruises and others still have availability for less expensive stateroom selections, including interior cabins, that start well below the suites’ hefty price tags. For instance, an interior cabin for Princess Cruises’ 116-day world voyage from Fort Lauderdale, departing on January 5, 2025, starts at $20,666.

Sailing on the 92,822-gross-ton Island Princess, passengers will explore 51 destinations across 26 countries on six continents, including maiden calls to Bar, Montenegro, and Taranto, Italy, as well as the Greek islands of Patmos and Volos.

Additionally, Azamara’s Azamara Onward begins its 155-night world cruise to 37 countries from San Diego on January 6, while Regent Seven Seas’ Seven Seas Mariner takes off on its 150-night world cruise from Miami to San Francisco the following day.

Luxury cruise line Cunard’s Queen Anne will also embark on her maiden world cruise on January 7, with rates starting at $16,500 per person for an inside cabin. Unfortunately, its Queen Grill Suites, starting at $87,219, are already booked.