Celebrity Cruise Ships Make First Calls to Perfect Day at CocoCay

Two Celebrity Cruises’ ships have called for the first time at Royal Caribbean’s popular Perfect Day at CocoCay destination in the Bahamas, providing guests with a slew of private island experiences.

The 125-acre vacation oasis offers fun activities for children, retreat areas for adults, and plenty of adventures for thrill-seekers.

Private Destination Welcomes First Celebrity Cruises’ Guests

The first Celebrity Cruises’ guests stepped ashore at Perfect Day at CocoCay, the private island destination owned by Royal Caribbean Groups and previously available only to guests sailing aboard Royal Caribbean ships. In July 2023, the parent company announced that the private retreat would be opened up to two ships operated by sister line Celebrity Cruises.

The 3,000-guest Celebrity Reflection and the 3,200-guest Celebrity Beyond, both homeported in Fort Lauderdale, each visited the island on April 22, 2024 and April 23, 2024, respectively. Access to the island was extended after feedback from Celebrity Cruises’ guests indicated a strong desire for a private destination port call.

Both ships are sailing a series of shorter, getaway cruises to the Bahamas and the Western and Eastern Caribbean. Celebrity Beyond includes Perfect Day on her 6-night Western Caribbean itinerary, which also features calls at George Town, Grand Cayman, and Bimini, Bahamas.

Celebrity Reflection offers the private destination on 4-night Key West and Perfect Day at CocoCay cruises and Bahamas and Perfect Day at CocoCay sailings.

“Guest feedback inspired the new shorter Caribbean itineraries, designed to offer year-round opportunities to unwind with loved ones,” said Laura Hodges Bethge, President of Celebrity Cruises.

“Introducing Perfect Day at CocoCay presents new experiences for Celebrity guests seeking quick beach getaway escapes close to home,” added Bethge.

Coco Beach Club

Guests visiting the island on Celebrity Cruises’ ships have the same services and amenities as those on Royal Caribbean. Onboard beverage packages, for example, will extend to the island, and any activities that require a surcharge, such as renting a private cabana, can be booked in advance using the Celebrity Cruise Planner or the onboard app.

Two ships can dock simultaneously at Perfect Day, and the destination can accommodate up to 6,000 guests. The destination was formerly known as Great Stirrup Cay and was renamed Perfect Day at CocoCay in 2019, following a $250 million renovation.

Exclusive Retreat Offer Thrill Rides, Quiet Spaces

Top attractions at Perfect Day include Hideaway Beach, an adult-only area. Within that space, guests can buy day passes to Coco Beach Club, which features access to an exclusive private beach, a clubhouse, an infinity pool, and the Coco Beach Club restaurant.

Guests seeking an even more exclusive experience can rent private over-water cabanas, with overwater hammocks and individual slides into the island’s turquoise waters.

Celebrity Cruises, Perfect Day at CocoCay (Photo Credit: EWY Media / Shutterstock)

Read Also: Cruise Line Private Islands You Must Escape To

Adventure activities include the Up, Up and Away balloon ride that gives guests a view of the island from a height of 450 feet; DareDevil’s Peak, the tallest waterslide in North America; Oasis Lagoon, the largest freshwater pool in the Bahamas; 13 waterslides; and a 1,600-foot zip line.

The destination is one of two private retreats operated by Royal Caribbean Group. The second is Labadee, located on the north coast of Haiti, where gang warfare and civil unrest have upended the government.

Royal Caribbean has cancelled all calls to Labadee through May. The itineraries of several ships slated to call at the destination were altered, and the cruise line is monitoring the security situation on the island nation.

Labadee offers a wide range of activities and destinations, such as Adrenaline Beach, Dragon’s Beach, Nellie’s Beach, Columbus Cove, and Buccaneer’s Bay. An exclusive Barefoot Beach Club is reserved for Pinnacle Club members.