Celebrity Ships Will Begin Visiting Royal Caribbean’s Private Island

Celebrity Cruises has made several changes to its summer 2024 program, most notably featuring the maiden visits for Celebrity Cruises to Perfect Day at CocoCay.

The revamped program also includes an increased number of year-round Caribbean sailings to the Eastern, Western, and Southern Caribbean, and exciting weekend trips onboard Celebrity Reflection.

Perfect Day at CocoCay is Royal Caribbean International’s award-winning private island destination and is typically reserved for cruise ships from Royal.

Celebrity Cruises Makes Changes to 2024 Summer Cruises

Celebrity Cruises has announced revamped summer 2024 itineraries onboard Celebrity Beyond and Celebrity Reflection, which now include Perfect Day at CocoCay on several sailings.

Nestled in the Bahamas, Perfect Day serves as one of the Caribbean’s most popular destinations, usually reserved for guests from Celebrity Cruises’ sister cruise line, Royal Caribbean International.

Photo Courtesy: Royal Caribbean

At Perfect Day at CocoCay, guests can relax on the pristine beaches, unwind in the largest freshwater pool in the Bahamas, or indulge in the luxurious Coco Beach Club.

The Hideaway Beach, an adults-only area debuting in January, offers a tranquil retreat away from the masses. Adrenaline junkies can experience North America’s tallest waterslide or embark on a breathtaking balloon ride for a panoramic view of the island.

Laura Hodges Bethge, President of Celebrity Cruises: “Our customers are consistently asking for more opportunities to visit this stunning region year-round, have more weekend options so they can getaway easier, and have expressed a desire for a private island destination.”

”By introducing this new program, we can meet this demand and offer something new and historic to all our guests. Perfect Day is a destination like no other, and we are honored to add it to our portfolio.”

Royal Caribbean’s Perfect Day at CocoCay (Photo Credit: Hendrickson Photography)

Guests onboard Celebrity cruise ships that visit Perfect Day will have the same experience as guests onboard Royal Caribbean’s ships. This means that any drinks packages purchased onboard are valid on the island, while venues such as Snack Shacks, the Chill Grill, and Skipper’s Grill offer complimentary food.

Any experiences that guests would like to partake in, such as entry to the Thrill Waterpark, the zipline, the Up, Up and Away balloon, the Coco Beach Club, and private cabanas, can be booked in the Celebrity Cruise Planner or the onboard app.

Year-Round Caribbean Cruises

As part of the revamped itineraries, the 141,420 gross tons Celebrity Beyond will now offer year-round sailings from Port Everglades, Fort Lauderdale.

Guests can choose between six and eight-night cruises exploring destinations like Grand Cayman, The Bahamas, Mexico, and the Dutch Caribbean islands of Aruba, Bonaire, and Curacao.

Photo Credit: NAPA / Shutterstock

Cruises onboard Celebrity Beyond which include a stop at the much-anticipated Perfect Day at CocoCay, sail on May 12, May 26, June 9, June 23, July 7, October 27, and November 2.

Celebrity has cancelled an entire season of sailings in Europe onboard Celebrity Beyond to make these new Caribbean cruises possible. The Edge-class cruise was scheduled to sail in Europe between April 22, 2024, and November 1, 2024.

Photo: Roberto Sorin / Shutterstock.com

Meanwhile, the largest Solstice-class cruise ship at 125,366 gross tons, Celebrity Reflection, will sail three and four-night itineraries, which will be the perfect weekend getaways. Almost 40 itineraries feature visits to Perfect Day, Key West, and Bimini’s white-sand beaches, and run from Friday to Monday.

There will be three-night and four-night cruises sailing to Perfect Day and Nassau, four-night sailings to Key West and Perfect Day, and three-night sailings to Bimini and Perfect Day. On November 1, 2024, one three-night cruise will visit Perfect Day only.