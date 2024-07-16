Celebrity Announces President’s Cruise for 2025

Celebrity Cruises, which just finished the 2024 President’s Cruise, has announced the 2025 destination and dates for next year’s elite sailing at a first-ever destination for the exclusive event.

In May 2025, Celebrity Apex will take guests on the President’s Cruise to the outstanding Norwegian Fjords with a roundtrip sailing from Southampton, UK.

The exclusive sailing departs May 17, 2025 and will offer unique events and activities not available on any other cruise. Most exciting for many travelers are the opportunities for Captain’s Club members to meet, greet, and interact with Laura Hodges Bethge, President of Celebrity Cruises, and other members of the cruise line’s executive team.

Celebrity Cruise Ship in the Norwegian Fjords

Not only do executives meet with travelers for comments and photo ops, but they really take the time to gather feedback and suggestions from the cruise line’s loyal guests. That feedback will be studied, considered, and integrated into the cruise line’s operations where possible.

“It is incredibly rewarding to hear guests’ stories and experience Celebrity through their eyes,” said Hodges Bethge. “The feedback and ideas we receive while onboard are instrumental in shaping the future of Celebrity Cruises, allowing us to innovate and enhance our offerings in ways that truly resonate with our guests.”

Unique activities are also offered onboard the annual President’s Cruise. While exact details of the 2025 activities list have not yet been revealed, the 2024 sailing—a 6-night Caribbean itinerary aboard Celebrity Beyond—included performances from the Team USA Artistic Swimming team and Guinness World Record holding hula hoopers, as well as an Officers vs. Guests pool volleyball game.

Premium shore excursions, additional meet-and-greet sessions, new menu items, and other exclusive benefits are often found aboard these unique sailings, which are sure to sell out quickly.

The 2025 President’s Cruise will depart Southampton, UK on May 17, 2025 for an 8-night Norwegian Fjords itinerary. Scheduled calls include Zeebrugge, Belgium as well as four unique destinations in eastern Norway: Olden, Geiranger, Alesund, and Bergen. Two days at sea are also part of the itinerary.

The 130,818-gross-ton Celebrity Apex joined the Celebrity Cruises fleet in 2020 and is no stranger to Norwegian waters. In fact, the ship is homeported from Southampton through October 2024, currently offering a diverse season that includes Norwegian Fjords, Best of Scandinavia, and Arctic Circle sailings, along with Spain, Portugal, Iceland, Ireland, and Canary Island offerings.

The ship will reposition to Fort Lauderdale to spend the winter in the Caribbean, with her first tropical departure on November 4, 2024, following a 12-night transatlantic cruise from Southampton to Florida. Celebrity Apex will return to Southampton in April 2025, several weeks ahead of the highly anticipated President’s Cruise.

The Edge-class ship can welcome 3,405 guests aboard, and is also home to just over 1,300 international crew members.

The 2024 President’s Cruise

Celebrity Cruises’ 2024 President’s Cruise just concluded at the end of June. The exclusive voyage was held aboard Celebrity Beyond, sister ship to Celebrity Apex, on a 6-night Caribbean itinerary.

The Caribbean cruise was especially suitable for this year’s President’s Cruise as it was able to highlight Perfect Day at CocoCay, a new destination for Celebrity Cruises and the number one destination in Royal Caribbean Group. To showcase the beauty of the island and what the destination offers, travelers were treated to jet ski and flyboard stunt performers, Caribbean junkanoo bands, and other great activities.

The cruise also called in Grand Cayman as well as Bimini, with each stop offering unique shore tours and exclusive opportunities for travelers. The event ended with a spectacular fireworks send-off from Bimini before the ship headed back toward Port Everglades.

The 2025 President’s Club cruise will be the first available to travelers since Royal Caribbean Group announced an unprecedented one-for-one loyalty tier match across all its brands – Celebrity Cruises, Royal Caribbean International, and Silversea. This is a first in the cruise industry, and offers incomparable benefits to all travelers, no matter what type of cruising they prefer.