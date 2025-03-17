Carnival Ship Refreshed and Updated Following Lengthy Dry Dock

After 24 years in service, the much beloved Carnival Spirit is looking fresher and better than ever following her month-long dry dock update in Cadiz, Spain. New spaces have been added and favorite venues renovated, and highly sought-after features have been added to guest staterooms.

Carnival Spirit entered dry dock in mid-February, following her last sailing from Mobile, Alabama for the season. As the lead ship in the Spirit class, she has been due for major updates, and that’s just what she received in her bow-to-stern refresh.

One of the biggest updates is the addition of the Heroes Tribute Bar, which is now featured on 14 Carnival ships – more than half the fleet of 27 vessels. The military-themed venue was first introduced aboard Carnival Panorama in 2019 and has been gradually added to ships as they are updated.

The patriotic watering hole features unique memorabilia from veterans of all branches of the armed forces, along with other red, white, and blue Americana decor.

While the venue is focused on honoring members of the military and is where the military appreciation gathering is typically held, all guests are welcome to enjoy it.

“The new Heroes Tribute Bar and all the other upgrades to Carnival Spirit are part of our ongoing effort to continually enhance our existing fleet with features we know our guests appreciate and enjoy,” said Lisa McCabe, Carnival’s vice president of refurbishments.

Upgraded Carnival Spirit Mini Golf (Credit: Carnival)

The Heroes Tribute Bar is located on Deck 2 (Promenade Deck), in the space that was formerly the Skybox Sports Bar.

In addition to the new bar, the ship also now features a dedicated Chef’s Table space for that popular dining experience, a sell-out on nearly every sailing.

While great drinks and dining are part of every cruise vacation, what else will guests do onboard? Carnival Spirit‘s updates offer something for everyone.

New Heroes Tribute Bar on Carnival Spirit (Credit: Carnival)

The Cloud 9 Spa and Fitness Center were updated, as well as the nightclub, miniature golf course, and the basketball court. No matter what type of activities guests enjoy, they’ll find new and reenergized spaces onboard Carnival Spirit.

For capturing every moment of an amazing cruise vacation, guests can visit the new Dreams Studio to book a personalized portrait session (well worth the investment for the best cruise photos ever). For souvenirs to remember their time onboard, guests will want to check out the exclusive merch at the Carnival Adventures store.

Guests who want to try their luck in the ship’s casino on Deck 2 will find an all-new layout and a wide selection of new machines for the most updated gaming challenges and (hopefully!) exciting jackpots.

Upgraded Carnival Spirit Casino (Credit: Carnival)

Other updates across all public spaces include new carpeting, lighting updates, and general refreshment.

Inside guest staterooms, convenient features such as bedside and sofa bed lights with USB A and C charging ports have been added. Extra charging ports are one of the most requested updates guests look forward to.

Full Speed Ahead to Exciting New Itineraries

With so much done, Carnival Spirit is ready to welcome guests for unique and popular sailings.

The ship greeted her first guests on Sunday, March 16, 2025 in Barcelona, Spain, before heading out on a westbound transatlantic cruise. The ship will visit ports in Spain, the Azores, and Bermuda before arriving in Miami, Florida on Sunday, March 30.

The very next sailing is equally unique as a 15-night one-way cruise from Miami to Seattle, Washington, including a bucket-list passage through the Panama Canal. Guests will also be treated to stops in Colombia, Costa Rica, and Mexico.

Once she arrives in Seattle, the better-than-new Carnival Spirit will be ready to begin her Alaska season. Through the summer, she will be offering primarily 7-night Inside Passage itineraries with visits to Skagway, Juneau, and Ketchikan, along with spectacular scenic cruising through the Last Frontier.

In late September, the ship will offer a unique 15-night Hawaii sailing roundtrip from Seattle before crossing through the Panama Canal again and returning to Mobile, her winter homeport.

From Alabama, she will be offering 6- and 8-night Bahamas itineraries, which will include visits to Carnival Cruise Line’s upcoming private destination, Celebration Key.

With such a diverse few months ahead of her, Carnival Spirit is sure to wow thousands of guests with her new updates and spectacular spaces.

The ship can welcome 2,124 guests at double occupancy and is also home to nearly 1,000 international crew members, all of whom are ready to ensure every traveler has a memorable getaway.