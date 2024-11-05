Carnival Ship Arrives Back to California Homeport After Updates

It’s a momentous day in Long Beach, California as Carnival Panorama has arrived back at her homeport following her extensive dry dock in Singapore.

The freshly updated and enhanced vessel is now ready to resume her Mexican Riviera itineraries. Depending on the sailing date, Carnival Panorama is offering a selection of 6-, 7-, and 8-night sailings, visiting top ports such as Ensenada, Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlan, and La Paz.

“This morning Carnival Panorama arrives back into Loooooong Beach,” confirmed John Heald, Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador. “She’s had a wonderful transpacific crossing and today starts her regular Mexican Riviera cruises.”

The first Mexican Riviera sailing is a unique 5-night cruise, departing on Tuesday, November 5, 2024. The ship will visit Ensenada from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, spend Thursday at sea, and enjoy a long visit from 7 a.m. to 3 p.. in Cabo San Lucas at the tip of the Baja Peninsula on Friday.

Saturday, November 9 will be another day at sea as Carnival Panorama makes her way back to Long Beach for debarkation on Sunday, November 10. From that date, the ship’s regular rotation of 6-, 7-, and 8-night itineraries will resume.

Carnival Panorama will remain in Long Beach offering these immensely popular cruise options at least through April 2026.

No matter which sailing travelers choose, they will enjoy the new upgrades made to the five-year-old vessel. Along with a general refreshment at the Sembawang Shipyard, Carnival Panorama received a new non-smoking casino extension, an Effy Fine Jewelry store, a new miniature golf course, and several other new spaces.

The most visible update to the vessel is her brand new red-white-and-blue hull livery, which completes the rollout of the new colorful hulls across the Carnival fleet.

“As you can see, she looks absolutely fabulous in her new livery,” said Heald when the ship left dry dock.

A Long and Unique Cruise Returning to Long Beach

To return to Long Beach following her upgrades, Carnival Panorama enjoyed a unique 24-night transpacific sailing that departed Singapore on October 12. The one-of-a-kind voyage included unique firsts for the cruise line and plenty of memorable occasions for travelers.

The ship was the first ever Carnival cruise ship to visit Manila, the capital of the Philippines, when she called on October 18 for a full day’s visit from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

While guests departed the ship to enjoy the unique and special destination, Carnival Panorama‘s 400 Filipino crew members also got a special treat with visits from their families.

The ship’s captain and officers also welcomed local dignitaries and media members for a ceremonial plaque exchange, which is common when a vessel visits a new port of call for the first time.

Carnival Panorama also visited Guam and Hawaii on her way back to California, giving travelers the unique opportunity to enjoy very distinctive ports of call on such an unusual journey.

Carnival Panorama Cruise Ship in Long Beach (Photo Credit: mikeledray)

While transatlantic cruises are relatively common as ships reposition to and from Europe or visit the many European shipyards for updates, transpacific sailings are much less frequent.

Read Also: What Is a Transpacific Cruise?

With Carnival Cruise Line, and sailing longer than 9 nights – and this was a 24-night voyage – is considered a special “Carnival Journeys” cruise. On these sailings, special entertainment, themed activities, and more are offered to give travelers an even more unique experience.

One of the most memorable times onboard can be enjoying the unique menus of a Carnival Journeys cruise, which often feature distinct and delectable dishes not available on regular cruises.

Heald has been sharing Carnival Panorama‘s dinner menus throughout the cruise, with such delicious options as Grilled Swordfish, Sweet & Sour Shrimp, and Yakitori Teriyaki Chicken. For dessert, don’t miss the Matcha Vanilla Cake, Double Roasted Pineapple, and Chocolate Panna Cotta.

Of course, many of Carnival’s other great options have also been available, including the new Vegan menus, Steakhouse Selections, and Everyday favorites. And don’t miss 24 nights to enjoy Carnival’s signature warm chocolate melting cake!

Have you ever taken a transpacific sailing? What other type of Carnival Journeys cruise appeals to you? Share your bucket list itineraries on the Cruise Hive boards!