Carnival Panorama Completes Dry Dock, Final Ship to Receive New Livery

Carnival Cruise Line continues to celebrate its American patriotism with a brand new red, white, and blue hull on the Carnival Panorama, the last of the cruise line’s 27 ships to receive the new look.

Completing her dry dock in Singapore on October 11, 2024, the refurbished ship is departing on a 25-day transpacific cruise to Long Beach, California on October 12, where “America’s Cruise Line” will unveil the 133,500-gross-ton ship’s new enhancements to the States.

John Heald, Carnival Cruise Line’s brand ambassador, expressed his enthusiasm for the refreshed vessel on his social media, saying, “As you can see, she looks absolutely fabulous in her new livery.”

Carnival Panorama’s recent dry dock at Sembawang Shipyard included a variety of additions, including a nonsmoking casino located near the main casino on Deck 4’s Mezzanine.

The ship also saw the opening of an Effy Fine Jewelry store on the mezzanine, adding a new shopping experience to the refreshed Fun Shops.

Additionally, a new mini golf course has been installed on Deck 12’s Sports Square, giving families and groups another activity option while at sea. A new Carnival Adventures area has also been added for short excursion purchases.

Guests interested in capturing memories can visit the newly established Dream Studio, where professional photographers are available for scheduled photo shoots.

Beyond these guest-facing enhancements, Carnival Panorama received several new technical updates for smoother operations during its voyages, as well as new carpeting, decking, and tiling across the ship.

“The ship is looking absolutely fabulous,” repeated Heald, who wished passengers of the transpacific cruise “the very best of times.”

Carnival Panorama sports refreshed mini-golf area. (Photo Credit: Carnival Cruise Line)

Fleet-Wide Hull Transformation Complete

Carnival Cruise Line began adding red, white, and blue hulls to its fleet with its 180,000-gross-ton Mardi Gras launch in 2020. So enamored with the look, it followed the new ship with Carnival Magic as the first to receive the new livery during dry dock.

“When we first saw the hull design for Mardi Gras, we knew it was something special, and, particularly as we [got] ready to celebrate our 50th birthday [in 2022],” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

She continued, “We’re delighted to incorporate this stunning livery as a signature exterior design element across our fleet.”

The hull design pays tribute to maritime tradition with a deep navy blue, inspired by officers’ uniforms, complemented by bold red and white accents spanning the entire length of each ship. Every ship received the new look when going into dry dock.

As Carnival Panorama completes the new branding for the cruise line, the 4,008-passenger vessel’s first cruise following its renovations will depart from Singapore and make an inaugural call in Manila, Philippines – a first for Carnival Cruise Line.

That stop, on October 18, follows visits to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, and Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia. Carnival Panorama then sails to Guam in the Mariana Islands and Honolulu, Hawaii, with a total of 18 sea days sprinkled in between its arrival in Long Beach on November 5, 2024.

Carnival Panorama then kicks off a series of 5- to 7-night roundtrip voyages to Mexico on the same day. The vessel will spend time in Cabo San Lucas, Ensenada, Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán, and La Paz on its various itineraries sailing through May 3, 2025.