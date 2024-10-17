Carnival Details New Cruises From New Orleans and Long Beach

In a continuing rollout of future itineraries from a variety of popular homeports, Carnival Cruise Line has officially released late 2026 and early 2027 sailings from New Orleans and Long Beach.

Both homeports will continue offering cruises with ships already deployed there. The sailings have proven consistently popular with cruise travelers, both locals as well as guests flying or driving in for their oceangoing vacations.

“The sailings we’re opening today showcase the diverse array of destinations and itineraries available to our guests. We believe variety is essential to allow guests to curate unforgettable cruises as they plan future vacations,” said Fred Stein, vice president of itinerary planning for Carnival Cruise Line.

“New Orleans and Long Beach are vital to our homeport strategy, and bring great new options to our guests who sail from each port as we continue to broaden our overall cruise schedule for 2026-27.”

Conquest-class sister ships Carnival Liberty and Carnival Valor will remain in New Orleans, offering a variety of eastern, western, and southern Caribbean cruises as well as the occasional Bahamas itinerary – sure to be in high demand with the opening of Celebration Key.

The Big Easy homeport is especially important to Carnival Cruise Line’s continued growth, as the port recently welcomed its 7 millionth guest (aboard Carnival Valor!) and celebrated 30 years of sailings from New Orleans.

Carnival Valor will continue offering 4- and 5-night Western Caribbean cruises, visiting Cozumel and Progreso. These are mainstay itineraries for many cruise fans eager for a getaway who want more than a weekend but less than a week to enjoy.

Meanwhile, Carnival Liberty will offer 7-night sailings, mixing Eastern and Western Caribbean routes with top destinations such as Belize, Jamaica, Grand Cayman, Mexico, Key West, and more.

Of special interest are itineraries that include the private Bahamian destination of Half Moon Cay, which will be expanded in 2026 to offer even more fun for visitors.

Carnival Liberty is also offering select 6- and 8-night sailings, plus a unique 14-night Carnival Journeys Panama Canal voyage departing November 29, 2026.

That sought-after itinerary will not only visit unique ports such as Aruba, Colombia and Costa Rica, but the visit to the Panama Canal is a bucket-list opportunity for many travelers.

Carnival Valor Docked in New Orleans (Photo Credit: Ute Sonja Medley)

On the West Coast, Carnival Panorama – fresh from her recent dry dock and upgrade in Singapore – will remain in Long Beach, offering 6- and 8-night Mexican Riviera itineraries.

These sailings offer a wonderful way to experience all the vibrancy of Mexico with ports of call such as Cabo San Lucas, Ensenada, Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlan, and La Paz.

Read Also: What to Expect When You Go on a Carnival Cruise

The 133,500-gross-ton, Vista-class ship can welcome 5,146 guests per sailing, all of whom will enjoy the new non-smoking casino, luxurious retail upgrades, new miniature golf course, and other updates. Onboard, 1,450 international crew members will ensure that every passenger has a great time on their cruise to Mexico.

More New Itineraries Released

Carnival Cruise Line has gradually been releasing future itineraries for different regions, giving travelers great options for booking future vacations.

For example, just days ago the cruise line released itineraries from PortMiami, including sailings for Carnival Magic and Carnival Sunrise.

Before that, upcoming itineraries for Galveston and Jacksonville were revealed, as well as a range of sailings from Port Canaveral, San Francisco, and more Miami options.

Still to come are releases for the cruise line’s Alaska sailing seasons as well as European cruises, both of which are in high demand and sure to be of top interest for Carnival Cruise Line fans.

With demand for cruises remaining high and choice sailings filling up fast, eager travelers are booking earlier and earlier to make sure they have the top choice of sailing dates, available staterooms, and most popular ships.