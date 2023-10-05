Carnival Opens New West Coast Cruises, Including New Ship

Carnival Cruise Line has opened new West Coast cruises for booking on three different ships, including the upcoming new-to-the-fleet Carnival Firenze.

The new options add more variety and different cruise lengths sailing from Long Beach, with a variety of top destinations to choose from.

Carnival Cruise Line Offers New Sailings From Long Beach

A wide range of new Mexican Riviera and Baja Mexico itineraries are now available from Carnival Cruise Line, with three ships to offer amazing voyages from May 2025 through April 2026.

Three ships will be based from Long Beach, California at that time – the Vista-class Carnival Panorama, Sunshine-class Carnival Radiance, and the soon-to-be Fun ship modified Vista-class Carnival Firenze (currently sailing with Costa Cruises as Costa Firenze).

The southern California homeport not only offers convenient, local cruising to millions of residents, but also easy fly-in access for cruisers from across the the country and around the world.

“Long Beach is one of our top homeports, and now with the upcoming addition of Carnival Firenze, joining Carnival Panorama and Carnival Radiance in Long Beach, we’re able to further diversify our offering, welcome more guests aboard and give them more options from the West Coast,” said Fred Stein, Carnival’s vice president of revenue planning and deployment.

Each ship will offer different itinerary lengths, giving eager cruisers more opportunities to choose a vacation that fits their schedule and preferences.

Carnival Radiance Itineraries

Already homeported from Long Beach, the 101,509-gross-ton Carnival Radiance will offer alternating 3- and 4-night cruises visiting Ensenada, Mexico. The shorter sailings are quick weekend getaways, while travelers looking for a mid-week break can indulge in the 4-night cruises that will also stop at Catalina Island.

Carnival Radiance Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Felipe Sanchez / Shutterstock)

Formerly known as Carnival Victory, Carnival Radiance was radically transformed via $200 million (USD) refit in 2021, resuming service with her new identity in December 2021. Ever since, the ship has been homeported from Long Beach and is a favorite with West Coast cruisers.

Carnival Radiance can welcome 2,984 guests aboard at double occupancy, and has room for up to 3,873 travelers if fully booked with all berths filled.

Carnival Panorama Itineraries

Currently operating 7-night sailings, the 133,500-gross-ton Carnival Panorama will switch to alternating 6- and 8-night itineraries with both Saturday and Sunday departures in spring 2025 and into at least spring 2026.

These longer itineraries give guests an extended getaway with more time to enjoy the vibrant ports that make the Mexican Riviera a top destination.

Carnival Panorama Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Lester Balajadia / Shutterstock)

The ship’s 6-night cruises will visit Ensenada as well as have two days in the highly desirable Cabo San Lucas at the picturesque tip of the Baja Peninsula. The 8-night cruises will visit four distinct ports of call: Cabo San Lucas, La Paz, Mazatlán, and Puerto Vallarta.

Carnival Panorama can host 4,008 guests at double occupancy, and as many as 5,146 passengers when fully booked.

Carnival Firenze Itineraries

The highly anticipated Carnival Firenze will also sail from Long Beach, offering 4- and 5-night cruises to give everyone West Coast cruiser the opportunity to experience “Carnival Fun Italian Style.” The 4-night sailings will visit Catalina Island and Ensenada, while the 5-night cruises will call on Ensenada and Cabo San Lucas.

Render Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

While Carnival Firenze has not yet undergone her transformation from Costa Firenze, the ship will undoubtedly offer unique, Italian-inspired decor and distinctiveness, just as Carnival Venezia has done.

At the same time, Carnival’s signature fun, friendly crew, and familiar venues will be on board, giving guests the Fun ship vacation they expect but with a hint of the ship’s namesake, Florence, Italy. Carnival Firenze will join the fleet in May 2024.

West Coast sailings aboard the three vessels are now available to book through April 2026, giving eager travelers plenty of time to plan ahead for an unforgettable Mexican cruise.