Carnival Cruise Line Adds More US East and West Coast Voyages

From the Big Apple to the City of Angels, Carnival Cruise Line is reaching out to cruisers with a raft of sailings now open for sale from major East and West Coast ports in 2026-27.

The itineraries offer a diverse set of choices for cruisers embarking in New York and Long Beach, California, on three ships — Carnival Venezia and Carnival Firenze, both former Costa Cruises’ vessels transformed into “Carnival Fun Italian Style” ships, and Carnival Radiance, a Sunshine-class ship.

The 5,260-guest Carnival Venezia sails seasonally from New York, while the 4,126-guest Carnival Firenze and 3,000-guest Carnival Radiance are based year-round at Long Beach, the port for Los Angeles.

“Our two Carnival Fun Italian Style ships offer great options from the East and West Coasts, conveniently connecting New York and Long Beach to popular destinations, while delivering unique experiences on board,” said Fred Stein, vice president of itinerary planning for Carnival Cruise Line.

Sailing from the Manhattan Cruise Terminal, Carnival Venezia in summer 2026 will offer four itineraries to Bermuda, with a choice of 1- to 3-day port calls at the island. The ship also will sail one Canada cruise, a 5-day voyage to the Nova Scotia ports of Halifax and Saint John, and several itineraries to the Caribbean.

Popular destinations such as Carnival Cruise Line’s new Celebration Key private destination on Grand Bahama Island, plus Turks & Caicos, Nassau, Bahamas, and Half Moon Cay, a private island in the Bahamas, are port calls on Caribbean voyages.

Carnival Venezia will arrive for her New York summer deployment after operating a series of winter cruises from Port Canaveral.

On the West Coast, voyages newly opened for sale include Carnival Firenze’s 3- and 4-day getaways to Ensenada, Mexico, and Catalina Island. The 3-day option is a weekend trip departing on Friday and calling at Ensenada. The 4-day cruise departs on Mondays and adds the call to Catalina Island.

Carnival Radiance offers a wider choice of Mexican Riviera cruises, and several departures of Carnival Journeys voyages to the Hawaiian Islands. The line opened bookings on seven 14-day Carnival Journeys cruises to Hawaii, calling at Maui, Oahu, Kauai, and Hawaii.

Carnival Firenze Cruise Ship Docked in Long Beach

The just-opened Mexico sailings feature 3- and 4-day Baja Mexico cruises, calling at Ensenada and Catalina Island, plus longer, 5- and 6-day itineraries that call at Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada. One 8-day cruise will call at Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán and La Paz.

Also based year-round at Long Beach but not included in the cruises newly opened for bookings is the 4,000-guest Carnival Panorama. Her 2026-27 roster of sailings includes mainly Mexican Riviera destinations.

Italian-Style Ships Sail From Both US Coasts

The Long Beach-based Carnival Firenze joined the Carnival Cruise Line fleet in February 2024 following a major refit. The ship entered service in 2019 as Costa Firenze, operated by sister line Costa Cruises.

As one of the line’s Fun Italian Style ships, Carnival Firenze was renovated to include Carnival’s signature offerings while keeping her Italian design — inspired by the Italian city of Florence. The dry dock refit added restaurants such as the Fahrenheit 555 steakhouse and the popular Guy’s Burger Joint.

Carnival Venezia, the first of the Italian-style ships, was transferred from the Costa Cruises fleet and introduced as a Carnival ship in March 2023. The Vista-class Costa ship was launched in 2018. The ship began sailing from New York in June 2023.

Like Carnival Firenze, Carnival Venezia retains her Italian charm, with an atrium designed to resemble the Piazza San Marco in Venice, and a Lido Deck design inspired by the Italian Riviera.