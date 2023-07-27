Carnival Adjusting Itineraries for Three Cruise Ships

Carnival Cruise Line has reached out to guests booked on three upcoming sailings, each for a different vessel, about itinerary changes. Alterations include port reversal orders, a port cancellation, and adjusted times in a popular Mexican destination.

Carnival Adjusting Itineraries on Three West Coast Ships

Three different Carnival ships, including what will be the newest ship in the fleet at the time, are having select itineraries adjusted. The impacted sailings are aboard Carnival Radiance, Carnival Firenze, and Carnival Panorama. Each affected sailing has a different departure date and different changes to the itinerary.

Carnival Radiance Itinerary Change

The Sunshine-class Carnival Radiance (formerly Carnival Victory) will sail a reversed itinerary for its November 25, 2024 departure, a 6-night Mexican Riviera sailing roundtrip from Long Beach, California. The itinerary was initially planned to visit Cabo San Lucas first, followed by Ensenada.

Carnival Radiance Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Felipe Sanchez / Shutterstock)

Now, the ship will sail the route in reverse, visiting Ensenada before Cabo San Lucas. The port time in Ensenada remains unchanged from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but the time in Cabo San Lucas has been adjusted by arriving an hour earlier and departing two hours earlier, a net change of just one less hour in the popular port. The call remains an overnight visit.

Carnival Firenze Itinerary Change

Just months after she joins the Fun Ship fleet in May 2024, Carnival Firenze is having the itinerary adjusted for the ship’s November 29, 2024 departure. That particular sailing is a 3-night voyage roundtrip from Long Beach, visiting Ensenada, Mexico.

Render Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

The port day was originally to have been on Sunday, December 1, but instead will now be on Saturday, November 30. Sunday, the last full day of the short weekend getaway, will now be a day at sea. No change has been made to the in-port visit hours, which remain from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Carnival Panorama Itinerary Change

The Vista-class Carnival Panorama will not be sailing the originally planned itinerary for her November 30, 2024 departure. The impacted cruise is a 6-night Mexican Riviera sailing with calls in Cabo San Lucas and Ensenada.

The changes for this cruise are very similar those for Carnival Radiance, with reversing the order of calls to enjoy Ensenada prior to Cabo San Lucas and adjusting the times in Cabo but still keeping the overnight visit.

Carnival Panorama Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Lester Balajadia / Shutterstock)

The original itinerary had the ship in Cabo San Lucas from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. the next day, while now the visit will be from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. None of the three impacted sailings have their homeport times – setting sail or returning home – changed.

Why So Many Changes?

There has been no explanation given for the itinerary changes for these three ships, all on the same week. Because Ensenada is the port most impacted, port operations may be a factor, such as other marine traffic, pier maintenance, channel dredging, or similar work that may impact when ships can safely visit.

Because the changes are being made more than a year in advance, booked guests have ample time to change any independent tour arrangements they may have already planned. Many tour operators will not even confirm reservations so far in advance, so any difficulties should be minimal.

During the same time period during late November and early December 2024, ships from Costa Cruises, Princess Cruises, Royal Caribbean International, and Norwegian Cruise Line are also scheduled to visit Ensenada, and it is possible they may see similar itinerary changes.

The changes to Cabo San Lucas – leaving the port earlier than planned – are likely an operational decision to ensure the cruise ships can safely make their way back to Long Beach without overstressing their engines. Cabo San Lucas is approximately 925 miles (1,490 kilometers) sailing distance from Long Beach. Easier cruising speeds also promote better fuel efficiency.