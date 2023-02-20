Carnival Cruise Line Teases New Addition to the Fleet

Carnival Cruise Line has unveiled a new feature to help guests stay up-to-date with the latest information about the upcoming Carnival Firenze.

Guests Can be First-to-Know About Everything Carnival Firenze

Carnival Cruise Line’s newest ship, Carnival Firenze is set to debut in spring 2024 from Long Beach, California. With year-round cruises to popular destinations in Baja, California, and the Mexican Riviera, guests can expect an unforgettable experience that combines Carnival’s signature fun with an Italian atmosphere.

To keep guests in the loop about everything related to Carnival Firenze, Carnival Cruise Line has released a new feature that allows guests to register to be the “first to know” about upcoming itineraries and special sale promotions. Guests can stay updated with everything related to Carnival Firenze with just a few clicks.

Carnival Firenze; Rendering by Carnival Cruise Line

“We embark more guests from California than any other cruise line, and soon Carnival Firenze will provide a great new option for them,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “When the ship joins our fleet, she’s going to bring our valued guests a new experience that complements our signature fun with the ship’s spectacular Italian atmosphere.”

Guests can enter their details on the Carnival Cruise Line website to stay updated and be the first to hear the new-ship news. According to the cruise line, those who registered will also be first in line for an exclusive deal.

What Is Carnival Fun Italian Style?

Carnival Firenze is part of Carnival Cruise Line’s new Fun Italian Style experience, which debuts with the arrival of Carnival Venezia in New York in June 2023.

The experience combines Carnival’s signature high-energy environment, friendly team members, and many familiar venues with new, creative concepts, including Italian-themed restaurants, bars, and entertainment. At the same time, the idea also incorporates several well-known classics from the other Carnival Cruise Line ships.

“Just like their Carnival sisters, fun will be at the heart of Carnival Venezia and Carnival Firenze, but they will also carry a unique experience – incorporating the spectacular Italian atmosphere and rich culture they embody,” said Duffy.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

In addition to introducing a new experience for guests, the debut of Carnival Firenze and Carnival Venezia also represents an expansion of the company’s presence in two of its 14 U.S. homeports.

Carnival has been sailing from New York since 1998 and from the West Coast for over 40 years, first cruising from Los Angeles in 1979. Today, Carnival embarks more guests from Long Beach, California, than any other cruise operator.

Costa Venezia and Costa Firenze will undergo dry dock work before joining the Carnival Cruise Line fleet in Spring 2023 and 2024, respectively. Costa Venezia is 135,500 gross tons, can carry up to 5,260 guests, and made her debut for Costa Cruises in 2019.

Costa Firenze has the same gross tonnage and passenger capacity and was launched in 2020. Both ships are modified versions of the Vista-class vessels, a popular class of cruise ship among passengers of both Carnival Cruise Line and Costa Cruises.