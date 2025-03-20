Carnival Cruise Line Teases About Next Excel Class Ship

The huge popularity of Carnival Cruise Line’s Excel class ships has eager cruisers excited about the next forthcoming ship in the class, Excel #4, scheduled to set sail in spring 2027.

While the vessel’s debut is still two years away, hopes are already growing for what the ship will deliver, including how she might be the same or different from her sister ships, Mardi Gras, Carnival Celebration, and Carnival Jubilee.

Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador, John Heald, did recently note that news about the new ship will be coming soon, though he doesn’t say exactly what or precisely when.

“In the next coming chunk of time, we’re going to be telling you about the next Excel ship,” Heald announced in his daily Facebook video. “Wow, this, um… Can’t say anything else.”

This quickly caught the attention of Heald’s fans, who followed up with their excitement but wondered what a “chunk of time” might be.

“It should be in early April so stay tuned,” Heald said.

That means official news and announcements about the next ship in Carnival Cruise Line’s largest-ever class and the first new order for Carnival Corporation & plc in five years could just be days away.

The Next Excel Ship – What We Already Know

Carnival’s Excel-Class, Carnival Celebration (Photo Credit: Sumerdita_Dphots)

The announcement of the fourth Excel class ship was made in February 2024. The ship will be built by the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany, with promises to “wow” guests.

As a sister ship to the existing vessels, the new Excel class will likely feature many of the same attractions and amenities of her older siblings, including the division into distinct themed zones, the extensive Ultimate Playground with the Bolt rollercoaster, a unique Emeril’s Bistro, and much more.

The ship will be powered by liquefied natural gas and will be able to welcome approximately 5,300 guests at double occupancy or up to 6,600 guests when fully booked with all berths filled. Roughly 2,000 international crew members will be onboard to help every guest have their most FUN cruise vacation ever.

But there is so much more we don’t know about the ship, and what great fun is to come!

Naming the Next Excel Class Ship

Carnival Excel-Class Cruise Ships

The new ship’s name has not yet been announced. Carnival Cruise Line has, however, given each of the in-service Excel ships names that nod to the cruise line’s early vessels.

The original Mardi Gras was Carnival Cruise Line’s first ever ship when the cruise line began in 1972.

Celebration was in service with the line from 1987-2008, while Jubilee was in service from 1986-2004. Both were Holiday class ships.

But what about other past Carnival ship names that could be reused?

Carnival Holiday could be a nod to the lead ship of the Holiday class, while three other former names – Festivale, Tropicale, and Carnivale – have not yet been reused. The first two might be good choices, but “Carnival Carnivale” doesn’t have quite the right ring to it.

While the retired Fantasy class ship names could be reused, two Fantasy class vessels – Carnival Elation and Carnival Paradise – are still in service, so it would be unusual to reuse those names while any sister ships are still sailing.

Of course, the new ship might have a completely new name as she represents a further evolution of the Excel class into what today’s cruisers want to enjoy.

Where Will the New Ship Homeport?

Carnival Jubilee in Galveston, Texas

Carnival cruise fans are eager to know where the fourth Excel ship will be homeported and whether or not she’ll bring the newest, most updated Carnival cruising to a brand new homeport.

Mardi Gras is homeported from Port Canaveral, while Carnival Celebration is in Miami and Carnival Jubilee sails from Galveston. All three ships are staying in their respective homeports year-round at least until spring 2027 – just when the new ship is slated to arrive.

There is great interest in the possibility of homeporting the new Excel class ship from Long Beach, California, bringing the first of these large ships to the West Coast.

Because Long Beach is a year-round homeport, this would be a great place to position the vessel for exciting Mexican Riviera itineraries as well as Carnival Journeys sailings to Hawaii or even offering longer California coast and Alaska sailings.

While it might be exciting to position an Excel class ship in Australia, this might not be as likely with the recent growth of Carnival’s brand Down Under with Carnival Adventure and Carnival Encounter joining the fleet. Still, this might be another option.

The new ship could also offer more seasonal options rather than remaining year-round sailing from the same homeport. Perhaps she will begin her career in Europe before moving to the Caribbean, Alaska, Australia, or even Asia for unique itineraries throughout her first year or two.

While Carnival Cruise Line does not traditionally do an inaugural season moving a ship to multiple homeports over just a few months, this might be a new strategy the line could try with the new ship.

Of course, it’s also possible that she might displace one of the existing Excel ships and take over sailing from Port Canaveral, Miami, or Galveston while the other ship moves on to a new homeport. Or one homeport could take pride in offering sailings from two Excel ships simultaneously!

Will the New Ship Have a New Theme?

Carnival Jubilee Currents Zone

Each of Carnival’s Excel class ships has a distinctive theme. Mardi Gras is the most classic of the ships and set the standard for the zone design with different decor and options in different spaces onboard.

Planned around the cruise line’s 50th birthday extravaganza, Carnival Celebration truly celebrates all things Carnival. Of special note is the Golden Jubilee bar that showcases Carnival history with dioramas and artifacts from all five decades of Fun Ships.

Carnival Jubilee is the first in the fleet to have a special homeport connection with the Texas Lone Star on her bow, as well as unique themed parties and shows that offer Texan hospitality and fun to every guest onboard.

So, what will the next ship’s theme be? Maybe another homeport connection, or perhaps a tribute to a specific sailing region.

How about a Caribbean theme for all the top Caribbean destinations Carnival visits? Or maybe a Mexican theme (Carnival Fiesta, anyone?) for the vibrant Mexican destinations the cruise line offers?

Next Steps for the New Ship

Carnival Jubilee at Meyer Werft

The very first step that needs to be taken for the new ship is her steel cutting as official, physical construction begins on her hull. At that time, coins will also be laid under the hull in a shipyard tradition.

This might also be when more news is revealed about the vessel, including her name or theme. Blocks will begin to be laid into place, and eventually the hull will take shape.

After the hull is complete – a process that takes several months, or even more than a year, depending on schedule – the ship will be floated out. This is a special milestone when the ship touches water for the first time, and the hull is complete.

Read Also: Carnival Cruise Ships by Age – Newest to Oldest

The interior outfitting is the next phase of construction, as the details of the ship come together. As this process nears its conclusion, the ship will undergo sea trials to test all critical systems.

Once the sea trials are complete and the interior outfitting is finished, the ship will be delivered or “handed over” to Carnival Cruise Line. Her construction is complete, but she may still need final interior details and must be supplied. Crew members will start to report, and just a few weeks later, the ship will welcome her first guests.

There is a lot to come in the next two years for the new Excel class ship. Stay tuned every step of the way for the latest updates, news, and announcements as she comes together!