From One Ship to a Mega Fleet – Carnival Cruise Line Celebrates 53 Years

March 11, 2025 marks a great day for Carnival Cruise Line – their 53rd birthday! While it hasn’t always been smooth sailing for the world’s most popular cruise line, that they’ve withstood a wide range of challenges is a great testament to the wonderful vacations they offer.

Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador, John Heald, marked the occasion with good wishes, sincere thanks, and a very nostalgic photo.

“Carnival Cruise Line is 53 years young today,” he noted. “Thank you, sincerely to all of you, for cruising with us over the last 53 years. I really do thank you for continuing to make Carnival Cruise Line the most popular cruise line in the world.”

It isn’t just guests who make a cruise line great, however. Carnival Cruise Line would not be the stunning company it is today without its amazing crew members – from the cruise line’s executives and high-ranking “beards” to the newest crew members just starting their training.

“Thank you also to every single Captain, officer, staff, and crewmember for their hard work and dedication and for bringing millions of passengers and then guests the best vacation and a massive dollop of FUN,” Heald acknowledged.

Two Mardi Gras

There have been a lot of changes on Carnival Cruise Line through the years, the most visible of which is the ships themselves.

Heald shared a fantastic photo of the line’s very first vessel, the original Mardi Gras, which first entered service in 1961 – twelve years before Carnival Cruise Line would set sail. The ship was originally known as Empress of Canada for Canadian Pacific, before the brand new Carnival Cruise Line bought the vessel in 1972.

The first Mardi Gras – not to be confused with today’s Excel-class Mardi Gras – measured just 27,284 gross tons and was 650 feet long, with 10 decks. She could welcome just 1,248 guests onboard and was staffed by 470 crew members.

Today, the modern Mardi Gras measures 181,808 gross tons and 1,130 feet long with 19 decks. She can welcome 6,500 guests at full occupancy, and is home to 1,735 international crew members.

Clearly, there’s a key difference in size between the two ships, but there are even more differences. The original Mardi Gras did not have the iconic whale tail funnel, as that feature was not introduced until Tropicale in 1982, the first ship built exclusively for Carnival Cruise Line.

Two Mardi Gras (Credit: Carnival)

The original Mardi Gras did not offer “private facilities” (bathrooms!) for all guests, but rather some staterooms shared bathrooms. Today’s Mardi Gras, of course, has all private baths as is now expected.

Today’s ship also offers a much wider range of amazing features and onboard experiences. While the original Mardi Gras boasted very few onboard features, the modern ship offers not only pools, whirlpools, spa facilities, a fitness center, and youth areas, but also the first rollercoaster at sea, miniature golf, a video arcade, dynamic show spaces, and so much more.

What hasn’t changed between the two ships is the fun – the experience Carnival Cruise Line seeks to offer every guest.

Even on that very first Mardi Gras, Carnival offered more onboard activities and vacation vibes than other cruise lines offered at the time, ensuring a fun experience for everyone aboard. Today, the dedicated cruise directors and Fun Squad team members work diligently to ensure every Carnival cruiser enjoys their vacation.

A Growing Fleet

Of course, the size of the line’s fleet has also changed dramatically. In 1972, Carnival Cruise Line consisted of exactly one ship, while today, on the line’s 53rd birthday, there are 27 ships in the fleet.

Two more – Carnival Adventure and Carnival Encounter – will complete their rebranding from P&O Cruises Australia and join the fleet before the end of March.

During Carnival Cruise Line’s first five years, the line grew to three ships – Mardi Gras, Carnivale, and Festivale. All three were former ships from other lines, rebranded as Carnival ships.

Within five years of the line’s 53rd birthday – taking us to March 11, 2030 – two more Excel-class ships, sister ships to the new, modern Mardi Gras – will join the fleet, along with the first of a brand new class, the largest ever built for Carnival, in 2029. Two more vessels of the new ship class will debut in 2031 and 2033.

How will Carnival cruise fans celebrate this great birthday onboard? Perhaps with a classic Carnival warm chocolate melting cake, joining in the fun to win a coveted ship-on-a-stick, or raising a glass with the Cheers! package to toast 53 years of fun and many more years to come.

Not onboard? Try booking your next Carnival cruise in celebration of the occasion and begin your own countdown to fun!