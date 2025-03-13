Carnival Reveals New Look for the Newest Additions to the Fleet

Pacific Encounter and Pacific Adventure, which sailed under the flag of the newly shuttered P&O Cruises Australia, are about to embark on a new chapter as part of the Carnival Cruise Line fleet.

But before they start sailing for Carnival – which is also the parent company of P&O Cruises and the late P&O Cruises Australia – the vessels will need to undergo a makeover.

The cruise line has now updated their website to show what the Grand-class ships will look like when they sail out after two weeks in wet dock as Carnival Encounter and Carnival Adventure.

As some cruise fans have already noticed, their new livery is a break from the standard look of the rest of the fleet.

Carnival ships are famous for their blue hulls, which are paired with colors like red and white. The ship’s name is then written on the stern over the blue background.

But interestingly, Carnival’s newest additions will follow in the footsteps of Carnival Splendor – which was given a brand new look that was completely unique to this ship while visiting dry dock in August of 2024.

Carnival Encounter seems to feature a white hull with a red stripe, while Carnival Adventure will have a white hull with a blue or turquoise accent.

Like Carnival Splendor, the former P&O ships will also feature an upgraded Carnival logo on their mid-ship hulls, complete with a stylized swoop and stars that are meant to represent the Southern Cross.

The Southern Cross is a prominent symbol in Australia that appears on the country’s national flag and is the Miami-based cruise line’s way of paying homage to “the Land Down Under” with the design of the ships that are deployed there.

Carnival Splendor is already homeporting in Sydney, Australia, and will be joined by the 2,363-guest Carnival Adventure when she resumes service on March 29, 2025.

After the wet dock visit concludes, the 2,600-guest Carnival Encounter will resume homeporting operations out of Brisbane, Australia, on March 29, 2025 – which was also her most recent homeport in her former life.

Combining the Best of Carnival and P&O Australia

Now is not the time to mourn what Pacific Encounter and Pacific Adventure once were. Instead, try to think of this as a “glow up” for both of the vessels – which should still be in service for many more years.

Both ships will officially be heading to wet dock when Pacific Adventure returns from her final sailing under that name on March 14, 2024 – which was a 4-night voyage to Moreton Island based out of Sydney, Australia.

But from the very beginning, Carnival has wanted to keep the P&O Australia spirit alive onboard – blending the ships’ best amenities with the “Fun Ship” touch.

Carnival Adventure

“This transition presents a unique opportunity to combine the best of P&O Cruises Australia and Carnival Cruise Line as the brand expands its footprint in Australia,” said Kara Glamore, VP of Sales and Marketing, when the rebrand was first announced.

Of course, this means classic elements of any Carnival Cruise will be brought to life onboard, including a Fun Squad to lead activities and theme nights with energetic dance parties, such as the popular Glow Party and White-Hot Night.

But at the same time, much of the existing entertainment, dining venues, and amenities will remain available onboard, including Luke’s Bar & Grill, Angelo’s, Dragon Lady, the Blanc de Blanc show, and the Edge Adventure Park – which offers ziplining at sea.

Guests who opt to stay in suites and mini suites will also have access to the exclusive Byron Beach Club – which features a private pool, whirlpool spas, and comfy seating just for those VIP passengers.