Carnival Cruise Line Shares Updated 2025 Fleet Party List

A cruise vacation is the perfect time to cut loose, and Carnival Cruise Line has a well-deserved reputation as the Fun Ships with a wide variety of awesome parties for guests to enjoy. But which ships have which parties?

Carnival Cruise Line has now shared the updated list of which parties are on different vessels for 2025. The schedule may change depending on ship itineraries, activity schedules, and weather (for deck parties), but each event is sure to be a fun time for every guest.

The full fleet schedule of 2025 parties is as follows:

Carnival Breeze: Motown Party, 80’s Rock and Glow, Tailgate Deck Party (5-night sailings only)

Motown Party, 80’s Rock and Glow, Tailgate Deck Party (5-night sailings only) Carnival Celebration : 80’s Rock and Glow, White Party, 70’s & Motown, Evolution

: 80’s Rock and Glow, White Party, 70’s & Motown, Evolution Carnival Conquest: 80’s Rock and Glow, 70’s & Motown

80’s Rock and Glow, 70’s & Motown Carnival Dream : 80’s Rock and Glow, Mega Deck Party, Silent Party, Farewell

: 80’s Rock and Glow, Mega Deck Party, Silent Party, Farewell Carnival Elation : 70’s & Motown, Silent Party, 80’s Rock and Glow, Farewell

: 70’s & Motown, Silent Party, 80’s Rock and Glow, Farewell Carnival Freedom : 80’s Rock and Glow, Silent Party, 70’s & Motown, Farewell, Decades Party

: 80’s Rock and Glow, Silent Party, 70’s & Motown, Farewell, Decades Party Carnival Glory: 80’s Rock and Glow, 70’s & Motown, Farewell

80’s Rock and Glow, 70’s & Motown, Farewell Carnival Horizon : White Party, Silent Party, 80’s Rock and Glow, 70’s & Motown, Mega Deck Party (8-night sailings only)

: White Party, Silent Party, 80’s Rock and Glow, 70’s & Motown, Mega Deck Party (8-night sailings only) Carnival Jubilee : 80’s Rock and Glow, White Party, DFH After Party, Lonestar Tailgate

: 80’s Rock and Glow, White Party, DFH After Party, Carnival Legend : Mega Deck Party, 80’s Rock and Glow, Silent Party, DFH After Party (when offered)

: Mega Deck Party, 80’s Rock and Glow, Silent Party, DFH After Party (when offered) Carnival Liberty : 80’s Rock and Glow, Mega Deck Party, 70’s & Motown, White Party, Country Music Trivia Party, Farewell

: 80’s Rock and Glow, Mega Deck Party, 70’s & Motown, White Party, Country Music Trivia Party, Farewell Carnival Luminosa : 80’s Rock and Glow, Silent Party, Island Night, Superhero, ABBA

: 80’s Rock and Glow, Silent Party, Island Night, Superhero, ABBA Carnival Magic : 80’s Rock and Glow, Mega Deck Party, Silent Party (White Night), 70’s & Motown, Farewell

: 80’s Rock and Glow, Mega Deck Party, Silent Party (White Night), 70’s & Motown, Farewell Mardi Gras : 80’s Rock and Glow, Silent Party, White Party

: 80’s Rock and Glow, Silent Party, White Party Carnival Miracle : Silent Party (White Night), 80’s Rock and Glow, Mega Deck Party, 70’s & Motown, Country Music Trivia Party

: Silent Party (White Night), 80’s Rock and Glow, Mega Deck Party, 70’s & Motown, Country Music Trivia Party Carnival Panorama : 70’s & Motown, 80’s Rock and Glow, Mega Deck Party, Silent Party, White Party

: 70’s & Motown, 80’s Rock and Glow, Mega Deck Party, Silent Party, White Party Carnival Paradise : 80’s Rock and Glow, 70’s & Motown, Silent Party, Farewell

: 80’s Rock and Glow, 70’s & Motown, Silent Party, Farewell Carnival Pride : Mega Deck Party, 80’s Rock and Glow, Silent Party, 70’s & Motown

: Mega Deck Party, 80’s Rock and Glow, Silent Party, 70’s & Motown Carnival Radiance : 70’s & Motown, Mega Deck Party (6+ night sailings only), 80’s Rock and Glow, White Party, Farewell (Carnival Journeys sailings only)

: 70’s & Motown, Mega Deck Party (6+ night sailings only), 80’s Rock and Glow, White Party, Farewell (Carnival Journeys sailings only) Carnival Spirit : 80’s Rock and Glow, White Party, Silent Party, Country Music Trivia Party

: 80’s Rock and Glow, White Party, Silent Party, Country Music Trivia Party Carnival Splendor : 80’s Rock and Glow, Mega Deck Party / Island Party, Silent Party, Backyard Bash, 90’s Farewell Party, ABBA, Superhero Party

: 80’s Rock and Glow, Mega Deck Party / Island Party, Silent Party, Backyard Bash, 90’s Farewell Party, ABBA, Superhero Party Carnival Sunrise : 80’s Rock and Glow, Silent Party, 70’s & Motown, 90’s Party

: 80’s Rock and Glow, Silent Party, 70’s & Motown, 90’s Party Carnival Sunshine : 80’s Rock and Glow, Silent Party, 90’s Party, Superhero, Backyard Bash, Tropical Nights

: 80’s Rock and Glow, Silent Party, 90’s Party, Superhero, Backyard Bash, Tropical Nights Carnival Valor : 80’s Rock and Glow, 70’s & Motown

: 80’s Rock and Glow, 70’s & Motown Carnival Venezia : 80’s Rock and Glow, Mega Deck Party (Carnival Journeys sailings only), Silent Party, 70’s & Motown, Festa Italiana

: 80’s Rock and Glow, Mega Deck Party (Carnival Journeys sailings only), Silent Party, 70’s & Motown, Carnival Vista : Silent Party, 80’s Rock and Glow, White Party, Mega Deck Party, 80’s Theme Night

: Silent Party, 80’s Rock and Glow, White Party, Mega Deck Party, 80’s Theme Night

Exactly when each party will be held on different cruises will depend on individual activity schedules, cruise lengths, time in ports of call, and other factors.

It should be noted that parties have not yet been determined for the upcoming Carnival Adventure and Carnival Encounter, which will be joining the fleet this spring after P&O Cruises Australia is dissolved and the ships are rebranded as Carnival vessels.

Guests can check the Carnival Hub app or their daily Fun Times newsletter for scheduling and updates during their sailing.

Carnival Panorama Deck Party (Photo Credit: Ritu Manoj Jethani)

Packing for Parties

Many cruise travelers like to know the schedule of parties for their sailing so they can plan ahead with the right outfits and accessories to enjoy the event. After all, why pack the neon pink legwarmers and denim jacket if there won’t be an 80’s Rock and Glow party?

It is not necessary for guests to dress the part to join in the parties, however. These events are open for everyone to enjoy, and there are occasionally contests for the best themed attire, dance moves, or singing impersonations.

Available parties can change and are often adjusted when ships move to new homeports. For example, when the Alaska sailing season begins, vessels deployed to the Last Frontier may add Alaska-themed events to the party schedule.