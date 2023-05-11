Carnival Requests Voluntary Masks for One Ship in a Fun Way

Mask-wearing has been a controversial topic for cruise travel since the pandemic state of emergency first required onboard masking as part of health and safety protocols.

Now, Carnival Cruise Line is inviting guests to wear masks aboard one ship in a fun way – for a “Venetian Mask Night” aboard the upcoming Carnival Venezia.

New Theme Night Aboard Carnival Venezia

In honor of the new ship’s Italian connections and specifically its Venetian heritage, Carnival Cruise Line is introducing “Venetian Mask Night” aboard Carnival Venezia. The new theme night will be the ship’s first elegant evening, traditionally the second night of each sailing.

Carnival Cruise Line brand ambassador John Heald announced the new theme with a bit of whimsy.

“I am not here to tell you that you have to wear a face mask on your cruise,” Heald said. “Unless you are on the Carnival Venezia.”

Venetian Mask Night is planned as an elegant special event aboard the Italian-styled ship. Guests are welcome to bring their own Venetian-style masks to wear, or may purchase unique Carnival-themed masks with classic Venetian flair.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

“We will of course have them on board for sale for you all,” Heald explained. “These will include our own FUN Italian Style Carnival themed masks as in red, white and blue. Plus there will be the more traditional Venetian masks available as well.”

The first elegant evening is also the date for the Captain’s Celebration when guests can meet and mingle with the ship’s master, Captain Claudio Cupisti, who hails from Viareggio, Italy – a coastal community 150 miles southwest (241 kilometers) of Venice.

Elaborate masks are sure to be on display throughout the evening, and other onboard activities may also center around masks throughout each sailing, though additional details have not yet been revealed. Heald has indicated that more details about Venetian Mask Night will be revealed in the days ahead as Carnival Venezia nears her debut on May 29, 2023.

About Venetian Masks

Classic Venetian masks originated with the Carnival of Venice, a traditional festival that dates from the Middle Ages and celebrates Venetian history and culture dating back for nearly 900 years.

The classic masks are elaborately designed, full-face or partial masks, often decorated with gold leaf, feathers, beading, and gems. Some masks depict the wearer’s occupation or social station, while others are clever disguises.

Venetian Mask (Photo Credit: gnuckx / Flickr)

Gaudy headdresses or other accents are also frequently part of the masks, and entire costumes may coordinate with the most elaborate masks. Some masks also feature beak-like noses, or may be worn either tied around the head or held in front of the face with a stick.

Italian Style Aboard Carnival Venezia

Mask-wearing is not the only bit of Italian flair that will be found exclusively aboard Carnival Venezia. The ship, which is currently undergoing renovation in Cadiz, Spain, to update her spaces with Carnival accents, will preserve much of her Italian styling.

Of particular interest is the Canal Grande Restaurant, the ship’s aft main dining room on Decks 3 and 4, where a full-size gondola is a stunning showpiece displayed in a gorgeous canal setting.

Italian-inspired architecture and décor can be found throughout the ship, such as in the main atrium, Piazza San Marco, with marble columns and luxurious gold accents.

The ship will also be home to a new specialty restaurant, Il Viaggio, with classic Italian dishes on a delicious menu that “tours” guests through the tastes of Italy with regionally-featured dishes.

The 135,225-gross-ton Carnival Venezia will begin sailing from New York after her transatlantic crossing from Barcelona, scheduled to depart Spain on May 29.

From the Big Apple, the ship will offer Bermuda, Bahamas, Eastern Caribbean, and Canada/New England cruises, given interested guests a wide variety of itineraries during which to enjoy every moment of Carnival fun, Italian-style.