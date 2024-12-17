Carnival Releases Rebranding Plans for P&O Cruises Australia

In June 2024, Carnival Corporation & plc announced that the P&O Cruises Australia brand would be dissolved, with two of the brand’s three ships to be integrated into Carnival Cruise Line.

Now, further exciting details of that integration have been released, and Australian cruisers have a lot of signature Fun! to look forward to.

As P&O Cruises Australia’s Pacific Adventure and Pacific Encounter are rebranded into Carnival Adventure and Carnival Encounter, Carnival Cruise Line will double its presence in Australia.

Carnival Adventure will sail year-round from Sydney along with Carnival Splendor, while Carnival Encounter will be homeported year-round from Brisbane. Carnival Luminosa also sails from Brisbane during the summer season, though she spends Australian winters in Alaska for the northern hemisphere’s summer.

The new fun will begin in March 2025, but there is a great deal of redesign and new fun to be brought to the ships before their first sailings as part of the Carnival fleet.

“This transition presents a unique opportunity to combine the best of P&O Cruises Australia and Carnival Cruise Line as the brand expands its footprint in Australia,” said Kara Glamore, VP of Sales and Marketing.

First, signature Carnival experiences will be brought onboard both vessels. Leading the charge will be the iconic Fun Squad, a dedicated team of activities leaders who host games, contests, trivia, dancing, and more for all travelers to enjoy.

It should be noted that as of this writing, no cruise directors have yet been assigned to the two new ships, but there is plenty of time for those positions to be filled with CDs ready to ensure every guest has a great time onboard.

Tremendously popular theme nights with energetic dance parties will also be part of each ship’s new offerings. This will include the intensely neon 80s Rock-N-Glow Party and the ultra-sensory Silent White-Hot Night. Guests will also be able to enjoy an Elegant Night, which is traditional on all Carnival ships.

To fuel up for the fun, new free, unlimited daily pizza will be available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests should note that outside those hours, an additional charge will apply for pizza.

The youngest guests aboard the newest Carnival ships will be welcomed into the Turtles program, offering special activities and enrichment for travelers under two years old. Parents are welcome, or for a small fee, can drop their small sailors off for some alone time.

Other great Carnival favorites coming to Carnival Adventure and Carnival Encounter include the Build-a-Bear activity, KultureCity sensory kits, and much more.

Returning P&O Cruises Favorites

The two ships, while they will have some familiar Carnival fun, won’t just abandon their P&O Cruises history.

“P&O fans will recognise many of their favourite dining and entertainment options, while experiencing the added fun and flair that Carnival is famous for around the world,” said VP Guest Experience Deborah Cogin.

Luke’s Bar & Grill and Luke’s Burgers will remain onboard the rebranded ships, and guests can still enjoy a sweet treat with New Zealand Natural ice cream (extra charges do apply).

For thrill-seekers, the Edge Adventure Park will continue to offer zip lining, balancing, and climbing skill tests, or for relaxation, check out the exclusive Byron Beach Club available to guests in suites and selected mini-suites.

Photo Courtesy: P&O Cruises Australia

Passengers can also continue to enjoy the award-winning, glamorously vintage Blanc de Blanc show and the intoxicating energy it brings to every performance.

In 2025, Carnival Cruise Line expects nearly 600,000 guests to sail from Sydney and Brisbane combined.

“Carnival Cruise Line remains the only cruise line globally to demonstrate this level of commitment to Australia, sailing year-round and supporting thousands of local jobs while delivering unforgettable holiday experiences in Australia and the South Pacific,” said Glamore.

Carnival Adventure will be offering diverse itineraries from Sydney, visiting Vanuatu, New Caledonia, Queensland, Willis Island and more, as well as 3-night cruise-to-nowhere sailings with comedy themes.

Meanwhile, Carnival Encounter will be offering similar itineraries but with different departure dates from Brisbane. Of particular interest will be the ship’s Barrier Reef Discovery sailings, as well as visits to Papua New Guinea and longer sailings to Fiji.

Through March 2025, bookings for both new ships can be made through the P&O Cruises Australia website or with experienced travel agents.