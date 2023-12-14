Carnival Jubilee’s Galveston Cruise Terminal Nears Completion

Galveston’s Cruise Terminal 25 is in the final stages of a significant renovation, eagerly anticipating the arrival of Carnival Cruise Line’s new flagship, Carnival Jubilee. The extensive project, with an anticipated total cost of over $53 million, sets the stage for ship’s maiden voyage from its new homeport on December 23, 2023.

The Port of Galveston and Carnival Cruise Line offered a first glimpse into the sparkling new cruise terminal, which will prepare guests for a week of fun onboard Carnival Jubilee.

A Glimpse into the Revamped Terminal

Guests eager to see what a 53 million dollar renovation looks like are in luck, as the Port of Galveston offered a glimpse into the newly renovated and revamped Terminal 25, the new home for Carnival Jubilee.

Updates that have been done include two new passenger boarding bridges, an expanded dock, a new roof, and a redesigned interior with modern finishes and furniture. The terminal’s capacity expansion is complemented by over 500 additional parking spaces in the port’s Express Lot.

“We’re putting the finishing touches on our beautifully refurbished Cruise Terminal 25 and will be ready to welcome Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Jubilee and her first passengers on Dec. 23. #cruisegalveston #carnivaljubilee,” the port stated.

These upgrades are not just cosmetic but strategic, enhancing the efficiency of embarkation and debarkation for the anticipated 6,500 guests and over 1,700 crew members aboard Carnival Jubilee.

Carnival Jubilee Galveston Cruise Terminal

Carnival Cruise Line: “Can’t wait to show off our new ship Carnival Jubilee & our updated Cruise Terminal in Galveston. 😍 Thanks to our partners at PORT OF GALVESTON for all their hard work to help us get ready!”

Besides the cosmetics and the strategy, the port has also needed to make several other improvements to be able to host Carnival Jubilee. As she is powered solely by LNG, a much cleaner fuel type than traditional marine fuels, the port also made significant investments and preparations for bunkering.

Carnival Jubilee is Carnival’s first newly built cruise ship to homeport in Galveston and the first new build to be based in the port in general since the port became a base for cruise ships over 23 years ago. Carnival Jubilee will join Carnival Breeze and Carnival Dream to offer Western Caribbean cruises year-round.

Unique Features and Experiences

Carnival Jubilee will offer 7-night Western Caribbean itineraries, including stops in Honduras, Costa Maya, and Cozumel, Mexico. Although she is the sistership to both Mardi Gras and Carnival Celebration, she brings her own unique experiences in new zones like Currents and The Shores.

Carnival Jubilee Conveyance on the Ems (Photo Credit: Carnival Cruise Line)

Guests can also look forward to popular features like the BOLT rollercoaster and a three-deck atrium. The 183,521-gross-ton, Excel-class cruise ship, built by Meyer Werft in Papenburg, Germany, was recently handed over by the shipyard to Carnival Cruise Line and is currently making her way across the Atlantic Ocean.

After a quick stop in Nassau on or around December 17, she is expected to arrive in Galveston between eight and nine in the morning of December 20.

Galveston is preparing a Texas-sized welcome for Carnival Jubilee on December 20. Carnival Cruise Line fans are encouraged to join the celebration at piers 20-21, complete with an airplane banner and a traditional tugboat water cannon salute.