Carnival’s New Cruise Ship Features Enhancements for Younger Passengers

Carnival Cruise Line announced it is enhancing its Seuss at Sea program, adding space-themed fun in collaboration with Kennedy Space Center, and enhancing facial recognition technology for secured check-ins to Camp Ocean.

Carnival Jubilee Revamps Family Fun

Carnival Cruise Line announced its newest flagship, Carnival Jubilee, will host an array of new innovative family experiences, including an enhanced Seuss at Sea program.

First introduced on Carnival Splendor in 2014, Seuss at Sea has been a staple of Carnival’s family entertainment and features an array of Dr. Seuss-themed activities, dining, and interactive fun. Jubilee will debut new programming to elevate the Seuss at Sea experience, starting with a reimagined Dr. Seuss Breakfast.

Beginning January 6, 2024, the breakfast will transform into a festive birthday party hosted by Thing 1 and Thing 2, featuring new menu items and engaging activities. This updated version will later be rolled out across the entire fleet.

The excitement continues with the introduction of a new character, “Fox in Socks,” in the Seuss-a-palooza Parade, starting February 17, 2024. Additionally, Seuss-a-palooza Story Time will bring the popular “Green Eggs & Ham” to life, hosted by Cruise Director Kyndall Magyar.

Carnival’s Thing 1 and Thing 2

These events unfold in the ship’s two-deck Currents zone, where LED screens displaying colorful and whimsical Dr. Seuss-inspired scenes will create an immersive underwater world experience. Here, guests can interact with virtual aquarium-like “portholes,” creating their own sea creature and seeing it animated on screens around the room.

“We are thrilled to introduce a new level of excitement and imagination aboard the Carnival Jubilee,” said Melissa Mahaffey, Carnival’s director of Youth and Family Experience. “Our aim is to craft a journey that resonates with every age group, integrating new characters, exclusive spaces, and captivating stories.”

Carnival Jubilee Debuts STEM Adventures and Expanded Youth Programs

Carnival Jubilee further enriches its onboard offerings through a partnership with Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. The collaboration introduces a high-tech, space-themed area in Camp Ocean, aimed to promote STEM learning and providing engaging, hands-on experiences.

The 5,400-passenger ship also broadens its “See the World” program for teens, including the addition of the Panagbenga Festival. This authentic Filipino cultural experience will feature additional hands-on programs like a flower parade and jewelry-making activities.

Carnival Jubilee Space for Young Passengers

Meanwhile, younger guests can enjoy the updated Night Owls Camp Out, featuring outdoor-themed activities, obstacle courses, and a simulated campfire experience. Additionally, the introduction of Planet Play at Sea, a space-themed playground, and the implementation of enhanced facial recognition technology for secure check-ins at Camp Ocean will prioritize both safety and fun for junior cruisers.

Ship Will Call Galveston Home and Launches Caribbean Itineraries

Carnival Jubilee’s arrival in Galveston marks the beginning of a new chapter for Carnival Cruise Line. After her delivery on December 4 in Bremerhaven, Jubilee completes a transatlantic journey to her new year-round homeport, stopping in Tenerife, Spain, and Nassau, Bahamas, for supplies and crew.

Weighing 183,521 gross tons and joining sisters Mardi Gras and Celebration, Jubilee will depart on a 7-night Western Caribbean itinerary on December 23, visiting Roatan, Honduras and Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico.

Her inaugural holiday cruise promises to be a festive affair with special decorations and a special Christmas Gala Dinner.