Carnival Alters Upcoming Sailings for Four Different Cruise Ships

One of the great parts of cruising is that vacationers can plan far ahead – with some cruise lines offering the ability to book sailings up to a couple of years in advance.

Currently, Carnival allows guests to book cruises that will be setting sail as far out as June of 2027.

But as part of planning so far ahead, cruisers need to keep an open mind when small changes become necessary as the voyage approaches – and Carnival has now tweaked multiple itineraries that will be operated by Carnival Venezia, Mardi Gras, Carnival Horizon, and Carnival Sunrise from 2025 through 2027.

The cruise line did not provide a reason for the change, but it could be anything from port congestion or newly scheduled port construction to switching routes or accommodating maintenance needs onboard.

Carnival Venezia

Carnival Venezia in New York (Photo Credit: Maksim Toome)

Kicking things off, four upcoming itineraries that will be operated by the 4,090-guest Carnival Venezia have been modified.

The first sailing to be impacted is a one-way cruise from Port Canaveral, Florida, to New York City, New York, that sets sail on May 11, 2025 – which is changing in two minor ways.

First, the Vista-class ship will depart from Port Canaveral a half hour later than planned on embarkation day – pushing the time back from 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. EST.

Additionally, the time in port for the first destination on the itinerary – which is a visit to Grand Turk, Turks and Caicos, on May 13, 2025 – has also been slightly modified, although the cruise line did not specify the new hours just yet.

The following calls on the itinerary – Oranjestad, Aruba; Willemstad, Curacao; and St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands – remain unaffected.

Looking ahead to the end of 2025, Carnival Venezia’s October 6 sailing and October 18 sailing will embark from New York’s Manhattan Cruise Terminal one hour later than planned – at 5 p.m. instead of 4:00 p.m. EST.

The first voyage is a 12-night Eastern Caribbean voyage and the second is a 12-night Southern Caribbean cruise – and neither saw any ports of call impacted by the slightly delayed departure.

Finally, the 135,225-gross ton ship will once again delay its departure from Port Canaveral for next year’s May 17, 2026, voyage – setting sail at 4:30 p.m. instead of 4 p.m. EST.

Like this year, this will be another 11-night one-way sailing to New York – but no ports of call have been tweaked at this time.

Mardi Gras

Passengers celebrating Halloween onboard Mardi Gras’ October 30, 2025, sailing will also be delayed setting sail from Port Canaveral – which thankfully isn’t too scary of a shift.

As with Carnival Venezia, the Excel-class ship will now set sail at 4:30 p.m. instead of 4 p.m. EST. None of the ports on the 9-day Eastern Caribbean itinerary have been impacted by the change.

The sailing features calls on St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Amber Cove, Dominican Republic; and Celebration Key, Carnival’s newest private destination in the Bahamas.

Carnival Horizon

Carnival Horizon in Miami, Florida (Photo Credit: Ceri Breeze)

Next up is Carnival Horizon – which is one of Carnival’s Vista-class cruise ships. Only one voyage is impacted for this ship, and while no port calls have been removed, it’s a noteworthy change.

The cruise in question is the 6-night Western Caribbean voyage embarking from Miami, Florida, on November 16, 2025.

The main tweak is that the first port call on Ocho Rios, Jamaica, on November 18, has now been swapped with the final port call on Cozumel, Mexico, which was originally scheduled for November 20.

Now, the 3,960-guest ship will call on Cozumel first on November 18 and Ocho Rios on November 20.

However, the time in port has been modified for all three ports on the itinerary – which includes Grand Cayman (George Town Harbour) on November 19. Carnival did not specify the new hours, but said all itineraries would be updated on their website within 24 hours.

Carnival Sunrise

While Mardi Gras and Carnival Horizon only saw a single sailing impacted, six different itineraries have been adjusted for Carnival Sunrise.

The first five, which embark on May 30, 2026, July 25, 2026, November 14, 2026, February 6, 2027, and March 6, 2027, all got the same change. These voyages will now call on Nassau, Bahamas, on a different date than originally planned.

All five of these sailings offer the same 5-night Bahamas itinerary out of Miami. In addition to Nassau, the Sunshine-class ship is supposed to call on both of Carnival’s private island destinations in the Bahamas: the new Celebration Key and RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay.

It’s unclear at this time if Nassau will be moving to the single sea day included on these itineraries or swapping with one of the other port calls.

The final sailing to change for Carnival Sunrise is the 5-night Bahamas cruise embarking from Miami on September 14, 2026.

This itinerary includes the same port calls as the other five voyages, but in this case, the port visits for Nassau and RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay, have been reversed.

This means the 2,984-guest vessel will now call on Nassau on September 16, 2025 (instead of September 17) and will visit RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay, on September 17, 2025 (instead of September 16).