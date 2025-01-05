Bahamas Cruise Port Breaks Annual Passenger Record for the Second Time

For the second year in a row, Nassau, Bahamas, has set a new record for the annual number of cruise guests visiting the Bahamian port, surpassing the previous high by more than one million passengers.

In 2023, the busiest port in the Bahamas welcomed 4.4 million passengers – surpassing the total of 3.2 million cruisers who visited in 2022 and setting a new annual record.

But the Nassau Cruise Port isn’t done shattering records. Now that the new year has begun, the final numbers have been tallied and port officials have announced that 5.6 million guests stepped onto the sunny shores of the capital of the Bahamas in 2024.

“We are incredibly proud to reach this significant milestone for the second year in a row. This achievement is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and collaboration of our talented team, our valued partners, and the Bahamian people,” said Mike Maura, Jr., CEO of Nassau Cruise Port.

While the news is exciting, it’s also not all that surprising to see the cruise port smashing records once again. Nassau already has six operational cruise berths that can accommodate three of Royal Caribbean’s massive Oasis-class ships at once – with each capable of carrying nearly 7,000 passengers per sailing.

On March 12, 2024, the port also welcomed seven ships in one day – setting a new record for the most number of cruise ships that have ever been docked in Nassau at once.

“We could not have reached this point without the unwavering support of our stakeholders, including the Government of The Bahamas, our cruise line partners, local businesses, and the community at large. Together, we are shaping the future of Bahamian tourism, and I am excited to see the continued growth of Nassau Cruise Port as a gateway to The Bahamas and a source of opportunity for all,” continued Maura.

Notably, the growth seen in 2024 has contributed to $2.6 billion in annual tourism revenues, benefiting the local economy and bolstering businesses like retailers, restaurants, tour companies, and even artisans.

The surge in revenue has also led to the creation of more jobs in both established sectors and emerging industries.

Nassau Looks Forward to Continued Growth

If all goes to plan, the upswing Nassau is currently experiencing won’t be slowing down anytime soon. Indeed, the port still has ambitious plans to expand and foster future growth.

“Our success story is far from over. The future promises even more growth for The Bahamas and its residents, and more incredible Authentically Bahamian experiences for our visitors from around the world,” Maura asserted.

The cruise port has been actively working on ways to improve the visitor experience with downtown-centered projects.

Cruise Ships in Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau officials have also been working on plans for enhanced cruise facilities and better guest transportation to areas of interest throughout New Providence, offering more family-friendly recreational experiences, and opening new dining venues – with sustainability always in mind.

Read Also: Nassau Cruise Port: Piers, Getting Around and What’s Nearby

The port, which is known as the gateway to the Bahamas, has already been given a more than $300 million upgrade – which was completed in May of 2023.

The four-year project revitalized and expanded the cruise port on Prince George Wharf – adding a new berth in the process, refurbishing and repairing all existing piers, and placing a new focus on cultural expression, entertainment, and the heritage of the historic city.

However, this was only the first phase of a bigger project. The next step is the construction of a $35 million water park that has been designed with family fun in mind.

The new venue, which is slated to open at the end of 2025, is expected to create around 350 jobs and increase visitor spending on the island – further boosting the local economy.