Malta’s Cruise Passenger Numbers Hit Record High in 2024

Just five years after the pandemic brought cruise traffic in Malta to a crippling halt, the island nation is celebrating historic passenger levels.

Officials on the island reported more than 940,000 passenger movements at Malta’s Valletta Cruise Port in 2024, marking a 4 percent increase from its previous record that took place in 2019.

In fact, the Grand Harbour in the nation’s capital city welcomed 357 cruise ship calls, highlighting the island’s growing appeal in the Mediterranean region.

“We are incredibly proud of the record-breaking results achieved in 2024, reflecting the cruise industry’s resilience and swift recovery post-Covid,” said Stephen Xuereb, COO of Global Ports Holding and CEO of Valletta Cruise Port.

“Beyond the impressive numbers, we must continue to work towards delivering a smooth and authentic Mediterranean experience for which our islands are globally renowned,” he added.

Xuereb highlighted the steps Valletta Cruise Port is taking to enhance infrastructure to support its growing cruise industry, emphasizing sustainable development. In December 2023, the port became the first in the Mediterranean to offer shore-to-ship power.

The system, which reduces emissions by allowing cruise ships to shut down their engines and connect to the local power grid, is capable of servicing up to five cruise liners simultaneously.

In an effort to boost capacity for cruise ships and improve the overall passenger experience, the port is also expanding and upgrading the port’s Quay Pinto 4-5.

The €25 million project will transform the existing Pinto 4 and 5 quays, located near the Customs Department, into a single, integrated quay stretching nearly 1,000 feet. The expansion project is expected to be complete within the year.

The port has also recently requested proposals for the redevelopment of the Old Power House, and has plans to launch a public tender for the Atrium car park by mid-February 2025.

“With this development and our status as the first Mediterranean port to offer onshore power supply, we are well-positioned to ensure sustainable growth in this sector,” said Xuereb. “2025 is shaping up to be an exciting year.”

During a recent visit to the port, Malta’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Tourism Ian Borg expressed his enthusiasm over the record-breaking feat and called for island stakeholders to work together to further enhance tourism.

Valletta, Malta (Photo Credit: meunierd)

“We want cruise passengers to enjoy their experience and put our country in their bucket list for a longer holiday next time round,” said Borg. “This is why we are collaborating with other ministries to make sure that as a country, we intensify our efforts for a better-quality tourism product in coming years.”

Cruise Lines Boosting Island Economy

The cruise traffic to Malta was also revealed to be a major contributor to the island’s economy. The government said it receives €88 million annually – €38 million in passenger spending and €50 million coming from cruise lines.

Malta’s Valletta port will serve as homeport to a number of major cruise lines in 2025, including P&O Cruises’ 3,100-passenger Azura, arriving in March; Explora Journey’s 922-guest Explora I and MSC Cruises’ 6,762-passenger MSC World Europa, arriving in April; and the MSC Magnifica, carrying up to 3,013 guests, arriving in May.

MSC Cruises is also currently sailing to the island from other ports, with MSC World Europa first calling on January 8, 2025, during a 7-night Mediterranean voyage from Sicily.

Other cruise lines expected to dock in Malta this year include Viking Oceans, Holland American Line, Norwegian Cruise Line, Seabourn, Regent Seven Seas, Cunard, Princess Cruises, and Oceania Cruises, just to name a few.