Record-Breaking Cruise Arrivals Propel US Virgin Islands Tourism

The US Virgin Islands is celebrating an extraordinary year of tourism, spurred by a historic surge in cruise passenger arrivals throughout 2024.

Welcoming an all-time high of 1,770,922 cruise passenger arrivals, the collection of islands in the Caribbean saw a near-10-percent increase compared to 2023.

That number is made even more impressive, considering the USVI had already seen a near-double increase in passenger arrivals in 2023, indicating a continued growth trajectory.

“As a destination, we continue to explore, elevate, and improve, which further supports the ongoing goal to build upon our commitment to be a premier Caribbean destination,” said the Department of Tourism Commissioner Joseph Boschulte.

The islands, of which St. Thomas’ capital, Charlotte Amalie, serves as the most-visited, saw the arrival of nine ships making their maiden calls in 2024, including the brand-new Disney Treasure by Disney Cruise Line.

Setting sail on its maiden voyage on December 21, the 4,000-guest vessel included St. Thomas on its itinerary, and will continue to do so throughout 2025.

Additionally, the US territory saw first visits from Virgin Voyages’ 2,770-passenger Scarlet Lady, Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas and Rhapsody of the Seas, carrying 5,610 and 2,416 guests, respectively; Celebrity Cruises’ 2,910-passenger Celebrity Apex, and Princess Cruises’ Sun Princess, carrying up to 4,300 cruisers.

Explora Journeys, owned by MSC Cruises, also brought its Explora I and Explora II vessels to the tranquil, turquoise waters of USVI for the first time.

The USVI’s primary cruise ports include Charlotte Amalie and Crown Bay, located just west of the city on St. Thomas, and St. Croix’s Frederiksted, found on the west end of the island.

Although the smaller island of St. John doesn’t offer a cruise port, many passengers make their way to the island via tender to the National Park dock.

Growth Expected to Continue in 2025

Although cruise arrivals led USVI’s tourism, the USVI also witnessed increased visits by air in 2024. Combined arrivals at Cyril E. King Airport in St. Thomas and Henry E. Rohlsen Airport in St. Croix reached a total of 932,265 passengers.

This number exceeded the previous record-high by over 100,000 and represented a 16.5 percent growth over 2023.

And just before the year came to an end, the US Virgin Islands set a new single-day record for arrivals by cruise and by air with 4,606 people descending on the islands on December 28, 2024.

On that day, Explora Journeys’ Explora II and Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Viva were calling in St. Thomas.

Cruise Ships in the US Virgin Islands (Photo Credit: Victor Maschek)

Read Also: St. Thomas Cruise Port – Piers, Overview and What to Do

The record-breaking momentum culminated in an impressive week of receiving more than 24,000 visitors – nearly 6 percent more than the previous high set in March 2024.

Commissioner Boschulte has high hopes for 2025 and says the USVI will “continue to push the creativity of our marketing strategies… to connect with and keep the US Virgin Islands top of mind for new and returning travelers.”

However, in 2025, cruise passengers arriving in St. Thomas will face increased fees that will help fund infrastructure projects on the island. Beginning on April 1, passengers will begin paying an extra $3 per person to help fund the Charlotte Amalie Harbor Dredging Project.

The project will deepen the harbor to accommodate larger cruise ships and was requested by Disney Cruise Line, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Carnival Cruise Line, who intend to bring more ships to USVI.

Also increasing will be wharfage fees, by just $.44 per person, to help maintain facilities at the Charlotte Amalie’s West Indian Company Dock and Crown Bay’s Austin “Babe” Monsanto Marine Terminal.