Weather-Related Delays for Planned SS United States Move

Cruise passengers are used to tropical storms and hurricanes impacting itineraries, and now, potential development in the western Caribbean is delaying the tugboat-driven relocation for the SS United States.

Okaloosa County, which is supervising the operations to move the once-iconic ocean liner from Philadelphia to Mobile for refitting as an artificial coral reef, released notice of the delayed departure just days before the ship was scheduled to get underway.

“Operations to move the SS United States (SSUS) have been delayed to ensure logistical details and procedures maintain ideal conditions for the move,” the statement read. “Okaloosa County is also monitoring a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico that could impede safe delivery of the vessel to its destination in Mobile, Alabama.”

While the tropical disturbance has not yet developed into an official tropical storm and is far from hurricane status, it is projected to get better organized and potentially develop in the coming days.

This could mean a tropical storm or late-season hurricane might move across the Gulf of Mexico over the next 2-3 weeks, just when the SS United States would be making her gentle way to the refurbishment yard.

The ship was scheduled to begin her final oceangoing voyage on Friday, November 15, but because of this potential poor weather, as well as “logistical details” that departure date has now been delayed.

No new date has been set, and undoubtedly it will be necessary to plan around tidal schedules, maritime traffic, tugboat and pilot availability, and other factors to ensure the ship can be moved as smoothly and efficiently as possible.

Okaloosa County is aware of the extreme interest in this unique operation, and is dedicated to the vessel’s preservation and safe journey from Pennsylvania to Alabama.

“The County understands that there is considerable interest in the SS United States and her move from Pier 82 and that plans have been made by interested parties,” the statement read. “Like most large, multi-faceted operations, this move involves coordination with multiple agencies and dates, times, and other logistics are subject to change to make certain the vessel is moved safely.”

Viewing sites have been announced for the ship’s move, and different special events – including a viewing excursion – have been planned to commemorate the ship and her departure. Whether those events are rescheduled or not will be up to the individual organizers.

SS United States Docked in Philadelphia (Photo Credit: Patty Ballay)

At this time, the ship remains docked at Pier 82 in Philadelphia, which has been her home since 1996. Once conditions are right for her move, the SS United States Conservancy will be sure to be on hand to record the historic occasion and permit interested parties and individuals to bear witness to the record-breaking ocean liner’s final journey.

Are Any Cruise Ships Affected by the Same Bad Weather?

While the tropical disturbance area is of concern for such a delicate operation as moving the decaying ocean liner, no currently in service cruise ships are yet impacted by the potential stormy weather.

It is far too early to predict exactly how any tropical system may develop or where its movements may take it in relation to popular cruise ports of call, homeports, or transit routes.

Nevertheless, guests with sailings booked in the Western Caribbean over the next week or two will want to stay in touch with their cruise line for potential updates and adjustments as needed.

Ports of call that could conceivably be impacted include including Jamaica, Grand Cayman, Honduras, Belize, Cozumel, and Costa Maya. Depending on any storm movement, homeports along the Gulf of Mexico from Texas to Florida might also be impacted.