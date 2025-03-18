SS United States Might Have a Different Final Resting Place Than Planned

The iconic and much-celebrated SS United States has gained great attention over the past few months as her ultimate fate has been decided and the grand old dame made her slow and stately way to Mobile, Alabama to be prepared for scuttling as the world’s largest artificial coral reef.

The exact location of that reef might not be where originally anticipated, however, as another Florida county has made a generous offer to be involved in the decision and eventually, the tourism that will result from the ship’s final resting place.

According to Channel 7 WJHG, the Bay County Tourist Development Council has offered $3 million to have the ship’s hull eventually sunk closer to its shores, 30 miles further west than generally planned.

The money has been offered in a deal to Okaloosa County, which purchased the liner and has paid for her relocation and preparation for sinking. If accepted, the money would be earmarked to help finance the sinking as well as marketing the new dive site.

Okaloosa County is the third county from Florida’s westernmost state border, in the panhandle of the state. Bay County is fifth and therefore further east along the Gulf Coast.

The original sinking location for the SS United States has been planned to be offshore of the Fort Walton Beach and Destin area. The Bay County Tourist Development Council, however, is hoping the site can be moved 30 miles further east, closer to Panama City Beach.

“We are excited that this is going to be the world’s largest artificial reef, so if we can get that as close to Panama City as possible and partner with Okaloosa County, it is going to be great for both of our dive industries and bring a lot of people to this area,” said Patrick Green, owner of Panama City Diving.

Green explained that historically, adding a new dive site to a region has done as much as doubled existing business. If the SS US is scuttled too far from Panama City Beach, tourism could fall as visitors head further west to see the exciting new site.

Okaloosa County has not yet responded to the idea, but has not outright rejected the proposal either.

Final Resting Place for the SS United States

While the ultimate destination for the hull of the SS United States has not yet been determined, the plan is for the ship to be laid to rest in approximately 180 feet of water.

This could be a challenging dive for novices, but it should be noted that the ship’s immense size – 990 feet long and 175 feet tall – means even divers who can’t go so deep can still get good looks at the vessel.

SS United States Departure (Photo Credit: SS United States Conservancy – Hampton Roads Chapter)

The history of the ship and the records she still holds give her even more appeal and will surely attract even more visitors. Furthermore, the plans to build a shoreside museum highlighting her legendary career and featuring multiple artifacts and exhibits will provide even more context for divers and non-divers alike.

At the moment, the SS United States is docked in Mobile, Alabama awaiting environmental refurbishment and other steps that will ensure she can be a stable, viable dive site and a benefit to the marine environment.

The ship arrived in Mobile on March 3, 2025, after leaving Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on February 19, following several months of delays.

The process of preparing the ship for sinking is expected to take approximately a year, but no date has been set for a final decision on where she will be located or when she will dip beneath the waves for the first and final time.