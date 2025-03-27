Virgin Voyages Skyrocketing With Record-Breaking Bookings

Sir Richard Branson loves to celebrate, and his cruise ships show it.

Whether it’s partying with his guests during Scarlet Night or surprising them with free cruises, Branson is having fun operating the cruise newcomer that features adult-only voyages and an anti-cruise cruise environment.

Now he has another reason to celebrate: Passengers absolutely love Virgin Voyages.

The proof is evident in its 2025 wave season, which brought in record-breaking revenue and bookings.

The cruise line, now in its fourth year and adding a fourth ship to its fleet later this year, said bookings are up 34 percent year-over-year, with revenue climbing 45 percent, marking the company’s best period ever.

“These outstanding results show the incredible momentum our brand has built – driven by our Travel Advisors who recognize that our kid-free, award-winning experience offers a true premium alternative in the industry,” said Virgin Voyages’ CEO Nirmal Saverimuttu.

Savermiutto said passengers love the more intimate ships, which each are 110,000 gross tons and accommodate 2,700 guests, as well as the varied offerings and experiences.

“Our record repeat rates are loved by First Mates [travel agents] because another booking is almost guaranteed after their client’s first sailing,” he added.

He says repeat passengers account for as much as 60 percent of bookings.

“Sailors,” as Virgin calls its guests, have been leaving rave reviews following cruises, with some on social media calling it their favorite cruise line.

“Going on my third Virgin cruise next month,” wrote one former guest. “I can’t wait for my family to experience it!”

And, the cruise line’s best season follows the launch of its new 8- to 14-night sailings, which Virgin Voyages says have already driven more than a 50 percent increase in bookings.

“We are a brand that is much loved, much talked about, and much commented on and we embrace that,” said Saverimutto. “This is just the beginning of what we know will be our best year yet.”

Momentum Continues to Build

Virgin Voyages remains on an upward trajectory. At the start of 2025, the company reported it had a 60 percent increase in revenue in the first three weeks of January versus 2024’s same time period.

It also saw a 40 percent uptick in new bookings.

Brilliant Lady Cruise Ship

During Thanksgiving’s Black Friday sales in November 2024, the cruise line witnessed a 300 percent increase in booking and revenue over the same sale period in 2023.

This year, the anticipation builds as its final ship, Brilliant Lady, joins the fleet in September 2025.

Set to focus on the US market, the new vessel will homeport in New York City, Miami, Los Angeles, and Seattle and will be the first in the fleet to sail through the Panama Canal, as well as the first to enjoy a season in Alaska.

The ship will offer voyages ranging from 5-14 nights, which coincide with the cruise line creating longer itineraries because their passengers can’t seem to get enough.

However, it did upset some guests recently by dropping some longer cruises on its Valiant Lady in favor of shorter 3- and 4-night sailings to the Caribbean.

Still, Virgin Voyages’ “brilliant” marketing has it spitting out exciting new offers seemingly every other week.

From new group booking enhancements to unlimited cruising with an annual pass and from remote work offers to themed voyages, Branson and his team’s unique approach seems to have found a niche in need.