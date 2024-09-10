Sir Richard Branson Delights Passengers Across Virgin Voyages

In classic Virgin Voyages fashion, the Celebration Voyages across the Lady Ships, each weighing 110,000 gross tons, were nothing short of unforgettable.

Sailors aboard Scarlet Lady, which set sail from Barcelona on September 1, 2024, were especially treated to an array of extraordinary experiences, from poolside DJ sets by Boy George, to stargazing with Virgin Galactic astronauts.

Q&A sessions with Sir Richard Branson, the founder of Virgin, added to the allure, but the real surprise was yet to come.

Australian Olympic breakdancer RayGun, invited by Sir Richard himself, electrified the crowd, and even gave Branson a breakdancing lesson poolside, proving that anything can happen on a Virgin Voyage.

Branson gamely attempted RayGun’s signature kangaroo hop, which had been featured in her Olympic performance, only for RayGun to quip, “Richard, that was so three weeks ago” before leading the crowd in a collective dance lesson.

The fun culminated when Branson grabbed RayGun and made a splash by jumping into the pool, drawing cheers from the 4,400 guests aboard the sold-out Mediterranean journey.

Destination Weddings with a Virgin Twist

The surprises didn’t stop with RayGun. Virgin Voyages took their Celebrations sailings to the next level by introducing wedding ceremonies, officiated by none other than Sir Richard.

Branson presided over a series of nuptials spanning from the Caribbean to Europe, beginning with Ben and Emma from the U.K. Married at the secluded sundeck, The Perch, aboard the 2,700-guest Valiant Lady, the duo exchanged vows overlooking the jungle-covered hills of Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.

The newlyweds and guests enjoyed 5 nights in the Caribbean that included a call at Virgin’s private destination, the Beach Club at Bimini in the Bahamas after departing from Miami on August 30, 2024.

Its impressive lineup included David Tait of Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Galactic astronauts Jamila Gilbert and Ron Rosano guiding guests through the stars at night.

Branson’s next stop was Amsterdam, where he officiated the wedding of Virgin Voyages’ crew members Alejandra and Matias aboard Resilient Lady. The 2,700-passenger ship had set sail from Portsmouth, U.K. on September 3, with the couple dancing the night away at the ship’s shimmering The Manor nightclub.

Virgin Voyages weddings, Richard Branson officiated the wedding of Danny and Brittany (Photo Courtesy: Virgin Voyages)

Finally, Branson jetted to Spain to oversee a sunset wedding during Scarlet Lady‘s overnight call in Ibiza. There, Danny and Brittany, sailing on the 4,400-passenger ship, celebrated their vows amidst the island’s scenery.

That Mediterranean Celebration Voyage, which sailed from Barcelona on September 1, featured stops in Marseilles and Cannes, France, as well as Palma de Mallorca, with Virgin Galactic astronaut Sirisha Bandla adding a touch of stardust to the occasion.

The marketing stunt introduces the new wedding packages that will debut on Virgin Voyages in April 2025. The packages will allow couples to say “I do” both onboard and at destinations Virgin visits.

The Celebration Voyages highlighted Virgin’s 50th anniversary and although 2025 dates and events have yet to be announced, you can bet Branson will have more tricks up his sleeve.

The cruise line has already announced it will feature 27 new itineraries and 19 new ports next year, and Virgin Sailors are eagerly awaiting the launch of Virgin Voyages’ newest ship, Brilliant Lady.

Expected to set sail on September 5, 2025, the new 2,762-passenger ship will sail the Americas, traveling between New York City, Miami, Los Angeles, and Seattle, with transitions through the Panama Canal.