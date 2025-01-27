Virgin Voyages Celebrates Explosive 2025 Start

If the first few weeks of 2025 are any indication of how the year will look for Virgin Voyages, Sir Richard Branson’s boutique cruise line is going to have a banner year.

The company just revealed its revenue and bookings during the first three weeks of January are breaking company records.

Virgin Voyages reported a 60 percent increase in revenue year-over-year and a 40 percent surge in new bookings, “delivering the strongest future bookings and revenue growth in the company’s history,” according to a spokesperson from the cruise line.

This growth follows a strong Black Friday and holiday season in 2024, with nearly sold-out inventory through the first quarter of 2025.

Demand also remains high for summer voyages in the Mediterranean and new US itineraries for the upcoming Brilliant Lady, debuting in New York City in fall 2025.

“Thanks to our First Mates who have championed our growth based on their clients’ feedback, and to our loyal Sailors who are delivering record repeat rates, last year was a brilliant one and delivered massive growth from new customers, along with existing cruisers and those new to cruise,” said Nirmal Saverimutti, Virgin Voyages CEO.

He continued, “Our strongest start ever is a testament to our award-winning service and experience, our no nickel and diming value inclusions, and the launch of additional destinations with longer itineraries from 8 to 14 nights and more than 30 new ports coming online.”

Virgin Voyages also attributes its success to expanding offerings that include themed sailings, such as its Celebrations Voyages and Marvelous Voyages.

Saverimuttu added, “2025 is looking like a red-letter year with new food concepts, new music, more comedy-based entertainment, a new ship that completes our fleet, and the return of Eat & Drink Month.”

Expanded Offerings in 2025

Virgin Voyages’ 2025 is packed with new destinations and exciting onboard experiences, but its highlight will be the launch of Brilliant Lady in September, bringing the cruise line’s fleet to four vessels.

The 110,000-gross-ton, 2,652-passenger vessel, wrapping up construction at Fincantieri shipyard in Genoa, Italy, will debut in New York and feature itineraries to and from American homeports, including Miami, Los Angeles, and Seattle, as well as Barcelona, Athens, and Portsmouth, England.

It will also spend a season in Alaska – a first for Virgin Voyages.

Brilliant Lady (Photo Credit: Virgin Voyages)

The cruise line’s focus on bucket-list experiences will continue through 30 new ports of call, including a chance to visit Branson’s own private island, Necker Island, in the British Virgin Islands, as well as its popular Caribbean itineraries, where its Scarlet Lady, Resilient Lady, and Valiant Lady vessels are all currently sailing.

Resilient Lady, cruising out of San Juan, Puerto Rico, is currently on an 11-night voyage and spending a day in Oranjestad, Aruba, as Scarlet Lady is in Puerto Plata/Amber Cove, Dominican Republic, on an 8-night sailing from Miami.

Valiant Lady, also sailing from Miami, is currently in Cozumel, Mexico, on a 5-night journey to Riviera Maya.

The cruise line’s Wave Season promotion, launched on January 2, 2025, included a near-BOGO 80 percent discount on a second passenger’s fare when one fare was purchased.

Additionally, guests received onboard credits of up to $300 per stateroom to be used toward beverages.

Its newest advancement is the creation of a Groups program to help larger groups book cruises with Virgin Voyages.