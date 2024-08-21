Virgin Voyages Ship Set to Begin Inaugural Season from Portsmouth

Virgin Voyages is gearing up for Resilient Lady to arrive in Portsmouth, U.K., on August 23, 2024. It will be the ship’s inaugural U.K. season, and the third time the cruise line has brought a ship to the port along the English Channel.

Following a summer of sailing through the Greek Isles, Resilient Lady’s U.K. season, running from August to October 2024, will feature a range of cruise options, from 3-night getaways to 12-night adventures.

The 110,000-gross-ton ship will now embark on a series of European voyages, including destinations such as Amsterdam, Bruges, Lisbon, and beyond.

“We’re back in British waters once again, this time with a variety of short cultural stints and sunny adventure sailings to help Sailors escape the British weather,” said Shane Riley, vice president of U.K. and international sales at Virgin Voyages.

“We first set sail from Portsmouth on our maiden voyage back in 2021 [aboard Scarlet Lady], so we’re delighted to return this September and October,” he continued.

The 2,770-guest Resilient Lady will sail on various itineraries, including short cultural trips and longer adventures. The ship’s visit to Portsmouth marks the third time a Virgin Voyages vessel has made port in the city.

“We’re so pleased Virgin Voyages is coming back for a third time with the incredible Resilient Lady,” said Councilor Steve Pitt, leader of Portsmouth City Council. “We’re also proud to be the first – and only – port in the world to have welcomed all three Virgin Voyage ships.”

He continued to highlight the significance by adding, “As a council-owned port, this has huge economic significance for the city, and with our aim to be the first port of call for luxury, boutique and expedition cruise lines in the U.K., we look forward to welcoming the award-winning cruise ship to her new home.”

Virgin Voyages Expands UK Offerings

Currently in Le Verdon, France, as it sails to its new homeport from Barcelona on a 10-night repositioning cruise, Resilient Lady’s U.K.-based itineraries include a 4-night roundtrip to Amsterdam, where passengers will have the opportunity to explore the city’s canals, gardens, and nightlife during an overnight stay.

Another option is a 3-night voyage to Zeebrugge, Belgium, allowing passengers to visit the historic city of Bruges and its iconic belfry.

Photo Courtesy: Virgin Voyages

One of the standout itineraries is a 6-night cruise that includes stops in La Coruña and Bilbao, Spain, and Bordeaux, France, offering passengers the chance to experience the cultural and culinary highlights of the region.

Additionally, Resilient Lady will feature a special 12-night voyage to Spain and Morocco, with stops in Lisbon, Portugal; Casablanca, Morocco; and Ibiza, Malaga, and Barcelona, Spain. These voyages are not roundtrip and will require passengers to return via Spain.

Read Also: Virgin Voyages Launches Solar Eclipse Cruises and New Ports

Virgin Voyages is also introducing its first-ever Comedy Festival at sea, headlined by comedian Russell Howard. The 5-night event will include performances by other notable comedians, such as Ria Lina and Simon Brodkin. The voyage sets sail September 14, 2024.

Moreover, Virgin Voyages will be bringing back its Virgin Celebration Voyage, a special sailing departing September 3, 2024, that includes exclusive events featuring Virgin founder Sir Richard Branson and singer Boy George.

Although the 2024 sailings are sold out, the cruise line has announced plans to continue the experience in 2025, with dates to be confirmed. Due to its popularity, the Comedy Festival is also already planning to return in 2025.