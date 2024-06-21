Virgin Voyages Announces its First-Ever Comedy Festival

Virgin Voyages has announced its first-ever comedy festival will be added to its lineup in 2024. Launching aboard the Resilient Lady, the unique event will take place from September 14 to 19, 2024, and will feature a collection of renowned U.K. comedians, including Russell Howard, Andre Vincent, and Ria Lina.

Passengers on the five-night voyage departing from Portsmouth, England, will enjoy performances by these comedy stars and up-and-coming talents each night, as well as an in-house performance of “The Dark Room.”

Virgin Voyages Comedy Fest (Photo Courtesy: Virgin Voyages)

The world’s only live-action video game show, “The Dark Room” is an interactive comedy show created and hosted by John Robertson in a surreal dungeon setting where the audience makes decisions that affect the outcome.

“It’s an unmissable voyage where laughter meets luxury and Sailors will get to experience our usual lineup of award-winning entertainment, five-star dining, and always-luxury accommodations while being part of Virgin Voyages history on our first-ever comedy sailing,” said the cruise line owned by Virgin Group.

Virgin Voyages inaugural comedy festival aboard Resilient Lady will be headlined by Howard, who gained popularity with “Russell Howard’s Good News” on the BBC. Joining Howard is Vincent, who began his career as a circus performer before transitioning to stand-up comedy. He’s appeared on various TV shows, including “The Sunday Show” and “Live at Jongleurs.”

Rounding out the lineup is Lina, a British comedian, writer, and actress who has earned nominations and awards, including the EMMA Award for Best Comedian.

A Hub of Entertainment

Resilient Lady is the newest addition to the Virgin Voyages fleet. Debuting in late 2023, it followed sisters Scarlet Lady and Valiant Lady and accommodates 2,770 passengers. Featuring over 1,400 cabins and suites, the 110,000-gross-ton ship features a variety of dining options, from gourmet restaurants to casual eateries.

Entertainment on board beyond comedy includes vibrant nightlife options, immersive theater experiences, and a lineup of live music performances around the ship. Its popular Scarlet Night features a red theme and parties across the entire fleet.

The comedy festival cruise will stop in Amsterdam, home to several comedy festivals and events, such as the Boom Chicago Comedy Festival, featuring a mix of stand-up, improv, and sketch comedy. Venues like Comedy Café and Toomler also showcase established and rising stars to keep the laughs going on shore.

Scarlet Night on Virgin Cruises (Photo Credit: AVOXY)

The cruise will also visit the fairytale city of Brugges in Belgium, renowned for its medieval architecture.

Virgin Voyages continues to innovate cruising with Virgin Group’s Sir Richard Branson bringing his unique flair. Ahead of the summer cruise season, Branson himself surprised guests with free cruises during an airport terminal takeover and a flight to Puerto Rico and another on the streets of London in a red double-decker bus.

In July, it will bring back its popular Eat & Drink Festival. Spanning two months, the third annual culinary event showcases international flavors, unique pairings, and gourmet meals prepared by world-renowned chefs.

The cruise line also offered a Season Pass to allow passengers to book multiple cruises throughout the season at a reduced rate, as well as opportunities to Work From Helm on month-long cruises with high-speed internet.