Virgin Voyages Launches Solar Eclipse Cruises and New Ports

Virgin Voyages has announced the launch of its first Eclipse Voyages as part of its new Marvelous Voyages series, set to debut in 2026. The cruises, inspired by the growing interest in astrotourism, will feature itineraries designed to give travelers the opportunity to experience a total solar eclipse at sea.

Taking place on August 12, 2026, the total solar eclipse will appear across the Arctic Ocean, Greenland, Iceland, the Atlantic Ocean, Portugal, and northern Spain. As a result, the cruise line will offer 12- and 15-night sailings that align with the path of totality

Destinations on Virgin Voyage itineraries include Dublin, Ireland; Glasgow, Scotland; and Reykjavik, Iceland, aboard the Valiant Lady, as well as the Amalfi Coast of Italy; Mallorca, Spain; and Cannes, France, on the Scarlet Lady. Each 110,000-gross-ton ship accommodates up to 2,770 passengers.

The new voyages will include special onboard events and expert appearances with the upper decks equipped with telescopes and binoculars for optimal viewing. Astronomers will be available to guide passengers through the celestial event.

Additional programing includes new moon ceremonies, star-themed live orchestral music performances, yoga under the stars, and unique culinary offerings like Milky Way milkshakes and traditional moonpies. Solar eclipse glasses and a commemorative guide will also be offered.

Longer, Expanded Offerings for 2026

The Eclipse Voyages are part of Virgin Voyages’ broader Marvelous Voyages series, which features a total of seven sailings between March and August 2026. These voyages range from 8 to 16 nights and cover a wide geographical area, from Iceland to Istanbul and the British Isles to the Baltics.

During these itineraries, Virgin Voyages will introduce 12 new ports of call, including destinations such as Salerno on the Amalfi Coast; Edinburgh, Scotland; Stockholm, Sweden; Hamburg, Germany; Oslo, Norway; Tangier, Morocco; and Greenland.

2026 Solar Eclipse Path (Credit: National Solar Observatory)

The new itineraries represent a shift from its earlier offerings, which primarily focused on shorter Caribbean cruises. The new journeys will allow for more in-depth exploration of various regions.

“We already sail to more than 100 international ports, but our itineraries are ever-evolving based on what our Sailors and travel partners are asking for,” said Michelle Bentubo, chief operating officer at Virgin Voyages.

She continued, “Our Marvelous Voyages, paired with Brilliant Lady’s epic itineraries across all four corners of the U.S., just shows the growth and strength of this monumental brand and the choice we are committed to offering.”

Virgin’s Scarlet Lady will complete her 2025-2026 winter in the Caribbean on April 19, 2026, in Miami, before crossing the Atlantic. Her 12-night Total Eclipse journey will depart from Barcelona, Spain, on August 10, and spend the 12th in Ibiza, which will experience 100 percent totality.

The itinerary, which concludes in Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy, on August 22, will also call on Palma de Mallorca; Cannes and Ajaccio, France; and La Spezia, Salerno, and Catania, Italy.

Valiant Lady, which is also scheduled to winter in the Caribbean through early 2026 from a homeport in San Juan, Puerto Rico, will launch her “Eclipse in the Land of Fire and Ice” cruise from Portsmouth, England, on August 5, 2026.

Traveling to Dublin; Glasgow and Stornoway, Scotland; and Akureyri, Siglufjörour, Isafjördur, and Reykavik, Iceland, on a 15-night voyage, the cruise will end in Edinburgh on August 20. The path of totality will be 98 percent over Iceland during the journey.

Sister ship Brilliant Lady will also be offering longer journeys in 2026, including a 16-night adventure from Miami to Los Angeles passing through the Panama Canal, and an 8-night voyage from Los Angeles to Vancouver.

The new cruises will accept bookings beginning August 21, 2024. Loyalty members have early booking options beginning August 14.