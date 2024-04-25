Virgin Voyages Announces Return of a Popular Annual Event

Virgin Voyages is set to sail into its second annual “Virgin Celebration Voyage,” featuring legendary guests like Sir Richard Branson and Boy George. The expanded series includes three tailored voyages.

Virgin Voyages Celebrates at Sea Across Its Lady Ships

The second annual “Virgin Celebration Voyage” makes its return aboard Virgin Voyages ships with three distinct cruises scheduled across the brand’s global fleet of Lady ships.

The annual event honoring Virgin Group’s over five decades will include appearances by Virgin founder Sir Richard Branson and the singer, songwriter, and musician Boy George.

Other special guests will include astronauts from Virgin Galactic and a lineup of Virgin company executives. The cruises will feature exclusive workshops, Hosted Shore Things, fitness classes, daily events, immersive experiences, and exclusive fireside chats with Virgin leaders.

“Once a year, our Sailors have the unprecedented access to immerse themselves in the magic of both Virgin Voyages and the Virgin brand,” said Nirmal Saverimuttu, CEO of Virgin Voyages. “They’ll be rubbing elbows with visionary leaders from across the Virgin family and this year’s very special guests.”

The celebrations will include daily happy hours, culinary events, and evening entertainment curated around Virgin’s musical heritage.

Distinguished Leaders and Unique Destinations on Voyages

This year, the Virgin Celebration Voyage series will set sail across all three of the 110,000-gross-tonnage ships, Valiant Lady, Scarlet Lady, and Resilient Lady, each with its own theme and destinations.

The first celebration cruise will kick off from Miami on August 30 aboard Valiant Lady. The 5-day cruise will sail to Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic and Virgin’s private destination, Beach Club at Bimini in the Bahamas.

Guest speakers aboard the 2,700-passenger Valiant Lady include Michelle Bentubo, Virgin Voyages’ chief operating officer; Nathan Rosenberg, chief brand officer for Virgin Voyages, David Tait of Virgin Atlantic, and Virgin Galactic astronauts Jamila Gilbert and Ron Rosano.

Virgin Voyages Open Deck Event (Photo Courtesy: Virgin Voyages)

Scarlet Lady, which can accommodate up to 4,400 passengers and crew, will embark on her celebratory cruise from Barcelona on September 1. The ship will navigate through the heart of the Mediterranean with stops in Marseille and Cannes, France, and Palma de Mallorca, Spain, with an overnight stay in Ibiza.

Guests speakers on this Mediterranean leg will feature Rosenberg; Frank Weber, senior vice president, Fleet Operations for Virgin Voyages; Will Whitehourn of Virgin Atlantic, Virgin Management, and Virgin Galactic; and Virgin Galactic astronaut and vice president of government affairs, Sirisha Bandla.

The final celebration sailing will launch on September 3. Departing from Portsmouth, U.K., the 2,700-passenger Resilient Lady will explore Amsterdam and Zeebrugge (Bruges), Belgium, focusing on picturesque settings in Northern Europe.

Resilient Lady in Australia (Photo Credit: FiledIMAGE)

On this voyage, guest speakers include Virgin Galactic astronauts Colin Bennett and Mike Masucci; Rosenberg; and former Virgin Atlantic CEO and Virgin Challenger leader Steve Ridgeway.

The Virgin Celebration Voyages will begin with a Sail-Away Party with Nirmal, an intimate discussion with Branson, and a dance party with Boy George curating the music. Speaker sessions, hosted cocktail parties, and a charity raffle with prizes from Virgin Group’s offerings will also be included.

Passengers can also join leaders and guests for hosted activations like cocktail hours with astronauts and fitness classes with senior Virgin leadership. Exclusive, behind-the-scenes offerings for Sailing Club members will be announced at a later date.

Besides the Virgin Celebration Voyages, Virgin Voyages is also hosting its second-annual Eat & Drink Festival across its fleet during the month of July. The special sailings will feature a variety of culinary and cocktail experiences through the ships’ casual and signature restaurants and bars, as well as special events.