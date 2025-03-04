Virgin Voyages Makes Group Cruises Simpler and More Rewarding

What could be better than sailing with your favorite crew on a cruise ship?

If Virgin Voyages has its say, the answer is its new-and-improved “Circles, Groups, and Weddings” group travel program.

Just like the catchy name suggests, this revamped program caters to circles of friends, large groups (including big families), and those looking to tie the knot on the high seas.

And it’s all been retooled to better support both passengers and travel advisors managing the big bookings.

“We made a commitment to our Travel Advisor community to always take feedback and turn it into action,” said Virgin Voyages CEO Nirmal Saverimuttu.

“This new program is a direct result of listening, learning, and making improvements,” he said.

The spruced-up Circles program that accommodates friends, family, coworkers, and other groups, now features more wiggle room for bookings.

Instead of a minimum 10-cabin booking – with deposits – on the same sailing, Circles no longer has a cabin minimum or deposit required and allows a hold on a block of cabins while passengers rally the troops and confirm their squad.

The program is designed to allow groups time to build their groups at their own pace while locking in any special promotions or pricing on up to 16 cabins.

It also gives guests 10 percent off for bookings 180-plus days out when sailing on Virgin Voyages’ fleet of three 110,000-gross-ton, 2,700-passenger ships, Scarlet Lady, Valiant Lady, and Resilient Lady.

It will apply to Brilliant Lady when she debuts in September 2025.

Guests also enjoy a guaranteed dinner at the fleet’s Razzle Dazzle restaurant – or the new Lucky Lotus if the booking is on Scarlet Lady following her recent renovation last November.

For groups that already have their ducks in a row, the Groups program also eliminates the need for a deposit and only asks for an 8-cabin minimum, which can be held for 30 days to lock in pricing.

This option’s additional perks include onboard Bar Tab credits based on sailing lengths, with up to $300 for Groups sailing nine or more nights.

Guests also receive one guaranteed night dining at any eatery of their choice.

Couples looking to wed with Virgin Voyage will find the Weddings program mirrors the Groups option with no deposit needed and a 30-day hold.

Virgin Voyages (Photo Credit: Joni Hanebutt)

However, the Weddings program doesn’t have a minimum cabin requirement.

When tying the knot at sea, Virgin has three tier options. While the first and second tiers are for more intimate gatherings, the third tier can accommodate up to 50 wedding guests. This option includes an additional $200 onboard credit for the couple.

Group Getaways

Enticing groups to travel is common on cruise ships, which offer hundreds of cabins and room for thousands of guests – not to mention plenty to do and see to suit diverse personalities.

Royal Caribbean, for example, provides a cruise credit for every eight staterooms (with a minimum of 16 guests) that can be used for one person’s fare or spread across the group.

Passengers who book five cabins with Norwegian Cruise Line get 15 percent off bookings, plus onboard credit, unlimited open bar, specialty dining, and more through group travel discounts.

Cruise lines, including Virgin Voyages, also offer charter options, where large groups can book an entire vessel to themselves.