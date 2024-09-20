Scarlet Lady Set for Major Upgrades, Including New Suites and Dining

She’s ready for her makeover! Virgin Voyages’ first ship, the Scarlet Lady, is about to get a fresh new look.

From November 14 to 28, 2024, the 110,000-gross-ton Scarlet Lady will enter dry dock for cosmetic upgrades, the first since she launched the brand in 2021.

The renovations on the 2,770-passenger vessel will include the addition of new suites, expanded dining options, and enhanced lounge spaces. Other updates include new VIP cabanas, an expanded non-smoking casino, and the creation of a couples’ treatment room at the Redemption Spa.

“Since her much-anticipated debut in 2021, Scarlet Lady has sailed the world, welcoming hundreds of thousands of sailors on board while delivering irresistible vacations,” said Nicole Huang, vice president of fleet experience for Virgin Voyages.

“We’re listening and giving travelers more of what they’ve asked for – this includes more suites, luxe new cabanas, and fresh, vibey dining concepts – so sailors can truly live the life of a rockstar,” she continued.

Among the most anticipated changes is adding 24 “Seriously Suite” RockStar Quarters, converting existing Sea Terrace cabins to meet the demand for more suite options.

These suites, measuring 352 square feet, will include features like a European king bed, a peek-a-boo shower, and Virgin’s signature red hammock on the balcony. The suites will also come with a stocked bar and in-room record players.

“We wanted to give our sailors a taste of the rockstar life and worked with Tom Dixon to design the 78 RockStar and Mega RockStar Quarters,” said Huang.

Mentioning that Scarlet Lady’s Massive Suite is often booked a year or more in advance and that suite space is in high demand, Huang added, “We’re answering in a big way by adding suites so more people can live their best lives.”

A Slew of Cosmetic Upgrades

The OG of the Virgin Voyages fleet will also see several dining venues transform by working double duty. The vegetarian-focused Razzle Dazzle, for example, will still offer bowls and burgers during the day, but at night will become Lucky Lotus by Razzle Dazzle.

This new Chinese restaurant will turn the communal tables into an intimate restaurant with cozy lounges, and serve up a “daring” menu paired with craft cocktails.

Additionally, the ship’s specialty coffee bar, Ground Club Too, located in the Galley, will continue to serve coffees during the day but will turn up the glam at night by becoming a cocktail bar.

Offering countertop seating and an intimate lounge space with sleek benches and comfortable couches, the breakfast café will look unrecognizable at night as it serves “elevated” cocktails.

The ship’s popular The Wake, located in aft with spectacular views and seafood and steak offerings, will also get a face lift with its raw bar instead turning into a display of the expansion selection of high-end wines.

On deck, six new VIP cabanas will overlook the Aquatic Club. Flanked by white curtains and featuring plush day beds, passengers will be able to book the cabanas individually or connect them for larger group events.

Other outdoor upgrades will include expanding lounge spaces and enhancing dining areas, and Scarlet Lady will debut a yet-to-be-revealed brand-new mermaid on its bow.

For fun, the casino will be expanded with more slot machines and new spaces for high-stakes players.

Once the new look is complete, Scarlet Lady will travel a 16-night transatlantic voyage from Rome to Miami. From there, she will spend the winter in the Caribbean, offering 6- and 8-night Western and Eastern Caribbean voyages, respectively.