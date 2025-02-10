Virgin Voyages Announces New Shows, Menus, and Itineraries

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, Virgin Voyages has decided to show some love to its beloved Sailors by introducing a slew of changes coming to its fleet of ships in 2025.

The adults-only cruise line owned by Sir Richard Branson will enhance its culinary and entertainment options, providing a refreshed experience for return passengers and something for first-time cruisers to whet their whistle.

“Cupid must have an affinity for the world’s No. 1 cruise line as February 14 is a holiday forever etched in Virgin Voyages’ history,” said the cruise line.

“Celebrated as the day Richard Branson’s award-winning travel brand took delivery of its first ship, Scarlet Lady, Virgin Voyages also opened the doors to its palm-grove-inspired Terminal V at PortMiami.”

At the heart of the culinary updates, Extra Virgin, the fleet’s Italian trattoria, will debut new dishes such as seafood risotto and roasted monkfish beginning in May.

Meanwhile, Gunbae, the only Korean BBQ at sea, will refresh its menu with additions like bulgogi fire meat, kimbap rolls, and bo ssam (whole roasted pork butt with oysters and caviar), to be introduced in July.

For entertainment, the Scarlet Lady is transforming its theater into a hub for musical celebration spanning multiple areas in two new shows. The first will be an interactive Y2K New Year’s-style party, while the second will be a concert-style “It’s a Rock Show-ke,” where guests sing along with a live band.

Additionally, the forthcoming Brilliant Lady, set to join the fleet in September, will debut shows that draw on the musical heritage of Branson’s Virgin Records, celebrating five decades of influential music.

Virgin Voyages also revealed it is adding a new LOLz Supper Club series. Found exclusively on Scarlet Lady, this free dinner-and-a-show concept features comedians in the Manor nightclub paired with an optional three-course dinner.

The cruise line is also enhancing its specialty sailings to be filled with more laughter. The United Kingdom will see the return of the cruise line’s popular Comedy Fest this year, featuring renowned comedian Jack Whitehouse.

The 6-night cruise will set sail from Portsmouth, England, on August 30, 2025, aboard Scarlet Lady, just after Valiant Lady introduces the fest to the US for the first time.

Debuting August 10, 2025, the 5-night Comedy Fest from Miami will feature calls in Costa Maya, Mexico, and the Beach Club at Bimini in the Bahamas. Details on scheduled comedians will be released at a later time.

Photo Credit: Felix Mizioznikov / Shutterstock

The cruise line also teased more dining and entertainment details will be released in March surrounding the 2,762-passenger Brilliant Lady, which will be the fourth and final addition to the fleet.

Although all eyes may be on Brilliant Lady, Scarlet Lady is showing off a new look following a late November 2024 dry dock. The 110,000-gross-ton vessel added new suites, VIP poolside cabanas, and Chinese dining, while introducing a new red-headed mermaid.

Expanded Caribbean Offerings for 2026-27

Even with all the excitement onboard, cruisers will especially love the destinations to come in 2026-2027.

Noteworthy among these are the 5-night “Jamaican Daze & Bimini Breeze” and “Cayman Isles & Bimini Beach Miles,” which include stops in ports such as Ocho Rios, Jamaica, and George Town, Cayman Islands.

Read Also: I Spent 7 Days on My First Adults-Only Virgin Voyages Cruise

Passengers will also get to call in Panama City, Panama, and on the island of St. Thomas in the US Virgin Islands for the first time, as well as enjoy special Haunted Halloween and transatlantic sailings.

The cruise line is also adjusting the schedules of its popular 4-night Fire & Sunset Soirees to Key West, Florida, and Bimini. These will now depart on Thursday and return on Mondays so guests can enjoy sailing without extensive time off.